Diddy is currently spending his time at FCI Fort Dix, where he is serving a 50-month prison sentence. If you remember, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and is set to be released on February 23, 2028.

Over the past few weeks, there has been some political controversy surrounding the music mogul. Some believe there is a possibility that President Donald Trump will pardon Sean Combs. However, the chances are slim right now, and whenever Trump is asked about the possibility, he gives a less-than-enthusiastic answer.

In the meantime, Diddy is simply biding his time before his eventual release. The artist is currently working in the prison's chapel, and he has also been listening to music on a tablet whenever he is given the opportunity to. According to TMZ, new footage has revealed that the artist also enjoys going for walks in the prison yard.

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Diddy Walks Around FCI Fort Dix

Watch full video on TMZ

As the outlet reports, Diddy is usually given two hours every single day to roam the yard. This usually takes place between 1 and 3 PM in the afternoon. However, if the weather is not good, then Diddy has to remain inside the prison's walls.

Based on the video above, it does appear as though Diddy has been able to stay in shape throughout his prison stay. After all, FCI Fort Dix was his original choice when it came to his sentencing. While some argued that Diddy should not dictate where he goes, the judge ultimately honored his request.