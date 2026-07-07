Diddy Spotted Walking Around Prison Yard As New Footage Surfaces Online

BY Alexander Cole
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Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Diddy still has a year and a half to go in his prison sentence, and as it turns out, the mogul is staying active behind bars.

Diddy is currently spending his time at FCI Fort Dix, where he is serving a 50-month prison sentence. If you remember, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and is set to be released on February 23, 2028.

Over the past few weeks, there has been some political controversy surrounding the music mogul. Some believe there is a possibility that President Donald Trump will pardon Sean Combs. However, the chances are slim right now, and whenever Trump is asked about the possibility, he gives a less-than-enthusiastic answer.

In the meantime, Diddy is simply biding his time before his eventual release. The artist is currently working in the prison's chapel, and he has also been listening to music on a tablet whenever he is given the opportunity to. According to TMZ, new footage has revealed that the artist also enjoys going for walks in the prison yard.

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Diddy Walks Around FCI Fort Dix
Watch full video on TMZ

As the outlet reports, Diddy is usually given two hours every single day to roam the yard. This usually takes place between 1 and 3 PM in the afternoon. However, if the weather is not good, then Diddy has to remain inside the prison's walls.

Based on the video above, it does appear as though Diddy has been able to stay in shape throughout his prison stay. After all, FCI Fort Dix was his original choice when it came to his sentencing. While some argued that Diddy should not dictate where he goes, the judge ultimately honored his request.

Originally, the mogul was supposed to be released in April of 2028, although good behavior has ultimately moved up his release by two months.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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