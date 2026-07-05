50 Cent Reacts To Donald Trump & Diddy Pardon Rumors, Ignores Backlash

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Reacts Donald Trump Diddy Pardon Rumors Backlash
Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent throws t-shirts to fans during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Donald Trump was rumored to be considering granting Diddy clemency amid 50 Cent's recent performance for Donald Trump Jr.

50 Cent caught some heat due to his recent performance at Donald Trump Jr.'s private club, but the explanation for this performance may be more clear now. At least, based on his trolling, so maybe it's what he wants us to believe. Regardless, 50 recently took to Instagram to clown Diddy for failing to secure a pardon from United States President Donald Trump, as there were recently rumors that this might happen.

According to Lauren Conlin on Twitter, Fif shared an article from her that spoke on his Trump Jr. performance amid the clemency buzz. He later deleted the post, but he also shared a news story about Sean Combs not getting what he wanted, at least at press time. Trump himself hasn't explicitly said he won't pardon him in recent weeks, so we'll see if he addresses this again sometime soon.

"LOL YOU SEE HOW THE WORLD WORKS, you shouldn't say such nasty things about people," the G-Unit mogul reportedly captioned his post. It seems like the post insinuated that Fif is more in favor with the Trumps than Puff, which is why some people believe the only reason why he performed at Trump Jr.'s club is to advise the family to not grant clemency to the embattled music executive. But that's just a speculative theory.

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Will Donald Trump Pardon Diddy?

For those unaware, Donald Trump has denied Diddy's clemency request before. He told The New York Times he received a letter from the Bad Boy mogul, but would not grant his wishes.

"What part of no don’t you understand," 50 Cent said about Donald Trump and Diddy back when this news broke. "I told him what ya said he was surprised, you said some very nasty things about him."

We will see if any of this changes, as Fif seemed to mostly ignore the backlash to his Trump Jr. performance despite his previous criticisms of the administration. But then again, he has some strong connections, too.

On the other hand, maybe Trump will one day choose to pardon Combs or commute his sentence. But it doesn't look like it will happen anytime soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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