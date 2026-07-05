50 Cent Reacts To Donald Trump & Diddy Pardon Rumors, Ignores Backlash

50 Cent caught some heat due to his recent performance at Donald Trump Jr.'s private club, but the explanation for this performance may be more clear now. At least, based on his trolling, so maybe it's what he wants us to believe. Regardless, 50 recently took to Instagram to clown Diddy for failing to secure a pardon from United States President Donald Trump, as there were recently rumors that this might happen.

According to Lauren Conlin on Twitter, Fif shared an article from her that spoke on his Trump Jr. performance amid the clemency buzz. He later deleted the post, but he also shared a news story about Sean Combs not getting what he wanted, at least at press time. Trump himself hasn't explicitly said he won't pardon him in recent weeks, so we'll see if he addresses this again sometime soon.

"LOL YOU SEE HOW THE WORLD WORKS, you shouldn't say such nasty things about people," the G-Unit mogul reportedly captioned his post. It seems like the post insinuated that Fif is more in favor with the Trumps than Puff, which is why some people believe the only reason why he performed at Trump Jr.'s club is to advise the family to not grant clemency to the embattled music executive. But that's just a speculative theory.

Will Donald Trump Pardon Diddy?

For those unaware, Donald Trump has denied Diddy's clemency request before. He told The New York Times he received a letter from the Bad Boy mogul, but would not grant his wishes.

"What part of no don’t you understand," 50 Cent said about Donald Trump and Diddy back when this news broke. "I told him what ya said he was surprised, you said some very nasty things about him."

We will see if any of this changes, as Fif seemed to mostly ignore the backlash to his Trump Jr. performance despite his previous criticisms of the administration. But then again, he has some strong connections, too.

On the other hand, maybe Trump will one day choose to pardon Combs or commute his sentence. But it doesn't look like it will happen anytime soon.