Donald Trump Is Reportedly Considering Diddy Pardon Again

Diddy has a few years on his prison sentence left for Mann Act violations, a reality that may change according to a new CBS News report. Sources allegedly close to United States President Donald Trump reportedly revealed he is considering a presidential pardon for Sean Combs alongside other individuals that might receive clemency.

According to this new report, he scheduled a meeting about pardons this afternoon (Friday, July 3) to assess his advisers' recommendations. Per the report, the White House official will most likely pardon various individuals convicted of emission and clear air-related violations. But according to one alleged source, authorities and advisers did not expect Puff and other high-profile names to be on the pardons team's recommendations list.

"President Trump is the ultimate decider on any clemency-related actions," a White House official reportedly stated to CBS News. This follows Donald Trump's previous denial of Diddy's pardon attempts back in January. According to an alleged source, he hadn't committed to a number of clemency-receiving individuals this morning, and is reportedly discussing requests in private.

Per an alleged source, another high-profile hip-hop case in these requests includes Fugees member Pras. He is currently serving a federal 14-year sentence for conspiracy, foreign lobbying, fraud, and other charges. Trump reportedly hasn't decided whether or not he will pardon him or his alleged co-conspirator, Malaysian businessman Jho Low.

Donald Trump's Possible Diddy Pardon

We will see whether or not this pans out for the Bad Boy mogul and others. This Fourth of July weekend, any pardon announcements would be massive, and would likely spark a lot of debate in the political realm and beyond.

Diddy's pardon attempts concerning Donald Trump were unsuccessful in the past, and it's unclear what could change this time around. Beyond Trump's remarks to The New York Times about not pardoning the executive, no official updates about this saga emerged. These new reports fuel more speculation about the matter, but there are no guarantees.

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to deal with legal trouble via various civil lawsuits that continue to progress while he's behind bars. His legal team even recently claimed they've struggled to reach him in prison, which makes these cases harder to develop.