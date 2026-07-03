Donald Trump Is Reportedly Considering Diddy Pardon Again

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Donald Trump Considering Diddy Pardon
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
United States President Donald Trump revealed in January that he would not be offering a presidential pardon to Diddy, but that may change.

Diddy has a few years on his prison sentence left for Mann Act violations, a reality that may change according to a new CBS News report. Sources allegedly close to United States President Donald Trump reportedly revealed he is considering a presidential pardon for Sean Combs alongside other individuals that might receive clemency.

According to this new report, he scheduled a meeting about pardons this afternoon (Friday, July 3) to assess his advisers' recommendations. Per the report, the White House official will most likely pardon various individuals convicted of emission and clear air-related violations. But according to one alleged source, authorities and advisers did not expect Puff and other high-profile names to be on the pardons team's recommendations list.

"President Trump is the ultimate decider on any clemency-related actions," a White House official reportedly stated to CBS News. This follows Donald Trump's previous denial of Diddy's pardon attempts back in January. According to an alleged source, he hadn't committed to a number of clemency-receiving individuals this morning, and is reportedly discussing requests in private.

Per an alleged source, another high-profile hip-hop case in these requests includes Fugees member Pras. He is currently serving a federal 14-year sentence for conspiracy, foreign lobbying, fraud, and other charges. Trump reportedly hasn't decided whether or not he will pardon him or his alleged co-conspirator, Malaysian businessman Jho Low.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Donald Trump's Possible Diddy Pardon

We will see whether or not this pans out for the Bad Boy mogul and others. This Fourth of July weekend, any pardon announcements would be massive, and would likely spark a lot of debate in the political realm and beyond.

Diddy's pardon attempts concerning Donald Trump were unsuccessful in the past, and it's unclear what could change this time around. Beyond Trump's remarks to The New York Times about not pardoning the executive, no official updates about this saga emerged. These new reports fuel more speculation about the matter, but there are no guarantees.

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to deal with legal trouble via various civil lawsuits that continue to progress while he's behind bars. His legal team even recently claimed they've struggled to reach him in prison, which makes these cases harder to develop.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy's Legal Team Clarifies They Haven't Spoken To Donald Trump About A Pardon
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor Music Donald Trump Confirms Diddy Asked For A Pardon And He’s Not Interested
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Will Donald Trump Pardon The Fugees' Pras After Corruption Conviction?
Diddy Team Denies Caught Drinking Alcohol Prison Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Team Denies Reports That He Was Caught Drinking Alcohol In Prison
Comments 0