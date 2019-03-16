clemency
- LifeG. Dep Murder Charges: Former Bad Boy Artist Eligible For Conditional Clemency In 2024Trevell Coleman has been in prison for over a decade after confessing to an alleged murder in the 1990s.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRalo Gets Support In Fight For Clemency From Former Georgia LawmakerFormer Georgia Rep. Kwanza Hall penned a letter to President Biden urging him to grant Ralo clemency. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureLouisiana Gov. Grants No Limit Rapper McKinley "Mac" Phipps ClemencyThe former No Limit rapper could soon be free, as he has consistently vouched for his innocence. By hnhh
- MusicMac From No Limit Is Being Released From PrisonAfter serving 21 years behind bars, a Louisiana Parole Board voted to grant the rapper clemency. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsLil Wayne's Pardon Letter Officially Signed By Donald TrumpA copy of Lil Wayne's pardon letter from the former president surfaces.By Aron A.
- PoliticsKodak Black & Lil Wayne's Lawyer Issues Statement On Trump PardonsKodak Black and Lil Wayne's shared attorney, Bradford Cohen, speaks out after Trump granted them clemency.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJoe Exotic Fails To Receive Trump Pardon As Team Waits Outside With LimoAfter Trump failed to pardon "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic, the limo waiting to take the former zoo operator back home was forced to drive back empty. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsKodak Black & Lil Wayne Granted Clemency: Twitter ReactsPeople are overjoyed about the news that Kodak Black and Lil Wayne were granted clemency.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKodak Black & Lil Wayne Officially Pardoned By Trump: ReportThere have been rumors that this was going to occur, but new reports state that Trump has come through for the two rappers.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Commutes Death Row Co-Founder's Sentence After Snoop Dogg's PushSnoop Dogg has worked alongside Alice Johnson and Weldon Angelos to get Death Row co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris's sentence commuted before Trump leaves the White House. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsCyntoia Brown Married To Pretty Ricky's J. Long Days After Being Freed From PrisonMrs. Cytonia Brown-Long. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureCyntoia Brown Has Been Freed From Prison After Serving 15 Years For Shooting AssaulterCyntoia Brown is a free woman.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian West Asks For Help After Landlords Reject Her Assistance To Former PrisonerMatthew Charles can't catch a break.By Erika Marie