G. Dep's Prison Release Comes After 13 Years Behind Bars: Video

The story of G. Dep is unlike that of any other rhymer, which is exactly why we're so curious to see what's next for the former Bad Boy artist. As HipHopDX reports, Trevell Coleman was signed to Diddy's label in the late '90s. He only got to show us a small bit of his lyrical talent before he went away to prison. In late 2023 he was one of just over a dozen people who New York Governor Kathy Hochul granted clemency. At the time, Dep became eligible for parole years sooner than before, and he was finally released today (April 4).

His official Instagram page has been keeping followers up to date with the latest, from the prison gates to Coleman's first meal as a free man. The 49-year-old's family was happy to pick him up at Fishkill Correctional Facility in upstate NY. At the time, they emotionally greeted him with a prayer circle.

Read More: G. Dep Murder Charges: Former Bad Boy Artist Eligible For Conditional Clemency In 2024

G. Dep Is Back Outside After Over a Decade Locked Up

Before the clemency grant, Dep was unable to petition the parole board until the 15-year mark of his sentence for the 1993 murder of John Henkel. It wasn't until 2010 that the "Special Delivery" artist turned himself in, but his heartfelt apology and the work he's done to change his life behind bars helped prove that he's worthy of a second chance at life.

Read More: B.G. Arrest: Boosie Badazz Asks Rappers To Stand Up For Cash Money Artist

Rapper Visits iHOP for a Meal With Loved Ones

Rather than reporting on constant arrests, it's a welcome break to hear so many stories of incarcerated artists coming home. Unfortunately, B.G.'s return from prison has been cut unexpectedly short as he allegedly broke probation by working with known felons like Gucci Mane and Boosie Badazz. Would you like to see G. Dep return to the studio now that he's a free man? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]