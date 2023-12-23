G. Dep Murder Charges: Former Bad Boy Artist Eligible For Conditional Clemency In 2024

Young Thug, Tory Lanez, and R. Kelly are among inmates spending yet another holiday season in the slammer. For at least a few of them, this certainly won't be their last Christmas behind bars. We're rooting for Thugger to come home once his YSL RICO trial starts again in the new year, and we're happy to report that according to AllHipHop, another famous lyricist will be getting conditional clemency in the coming spring, making 2023 their last holiday season behind bars. Former Bad Boy artist G. Dep is the lucky recipient, after confessing to a murder that went unsolved through the 1990s in 2010.

At the time, the rapper (born Trevell Coleman) entered a New York City police station, where he spoke his truth to officers. During a 1993 robbery attempt, Dep shot and killed a man, resulting in a second-degree murder conviction. He was sentenced to 15 to life in court but still has no regrets about coming forward.

G. Dep is Likely Coming Home in the New Year

Now, Coleman will have the opportunity to stand before a parole board in the spring. Because he confessed to his crime, and expresses remorse for his action, it's likely the former star will receive clemency. "I was at a point where I wasn’t doing anything that would’ve been fruitful in the long run because I wasn’t right," he told AllHipHop of life before serving time. "Everything was kind of fruit of the poisonous tree. Everything that I was doing, it was alright on the surface, but it wasn’t really coming from a genuine place."

As G. Dep prepares to readjust to a society that's changed substantially since he entered the prison system, his former collaborator, Diddy, is facing harrowing allegations that some suspect could land him in legal trouble. After settling his lawsuit with Cassie last month, the New Yorker continues to be berated by 50 Cent and other online trolls, though Method Man is making it clear he wants no part in the Power producer's commentary after a recent post. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

