B.G. Arrest: Boosie Badazz Asks Rappers To Stand Up For Cash Money Artist

After making an album with Gucci Mane and performing with Boosie, B.G. could potentially find himself back in prison.

Hayley Hynes
News of B.G.'s early release from prison was a welcome piece of positivity in the hip-hop community. Since coming home, we've been happy to see the 43-year-old hard at work on solo tracks and collaborations. As part of his probationary period, the rapper is expected to avoid contact with known felons. Surprisingly, he's failed to do so on numerous occasions. Not only is B.G. in hot water with law enforcement for making an album with Gucci Mane last winter but he was arrested after performing with Boosie Badazz recently too.

Rather than laying low, the "Wipe Me Down" artist is using his platform to speak out on what he feels is a major injustice. "I need all my supporters, all rap supporters to get behind and try to stop what’s going on with B.G. These people trying to lock B.G. up for rapping, bro," Boosie said during an Instagram Live session. Their performance took place back in February, after his Choppers & Bricks LP with Gucci, leaving authorities raising their eyebrows. It seems the Cash Money artist not only is working with felons but he's also failed to get written permission to make money from the pursuit of music and the arts.

Boosie Badazz Defends B.G. After His Recent Arrest

"This gotta stop. We gotta fight for our people. This man has passed every drug test, community service. Wrong is wrong. You can’t be self-employed and put out music? This man been doing this since 13 years old," Boosie's rant continued. "He is an artist. He not somebody who’s trying to be a rapper. I gotta speak up for this ’cause they trying to lock somebody up for rapping, for doing his job, saying he can’t put out music, saying he gonna get locked up if he do another video rapping in his car. I don’t know what’s going on in New Orleans court room, bro, but wrong is wrong. You can’t do this," he declared.

B.G.'s unfortunate situation and what we can do to help him is one of the more uplifting topics we've heard Boosie Badazz discuss recently. Of course, the Louisana native still has a habit of judging others for their fashion choices, such as Playboi Carti and the "thong" he looked to be wearing during a recent outing. We now know that the Whole Lotta Red hitmaker wasn't wearing women's underwear, but that hasn't stopped Boosie from clowning him. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

