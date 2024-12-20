Joe Biden Pardons BMF Cofounder Terry Flenory

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
This follows a big update on Big Meech's potential release.

Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, a cofounder of the criminal enterprise Black Mafia Family (BMF), recently received a grant of clemency from United States President Joe Biden on December 12. Moreover, it's part of the executive's larger move to pardon a lot of people released from prison and placed under house arrest during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Now It’s official!" Flenory wrote on social media alongside a picture of the clemency affidavit and a video of his ankle monitor being removed. "@realbigmeechmom I understand you were excited, so last week you let the cat out the bag. It’s been a journey, but prayer and unwavering faith beyond mere human comprehension got us to this point. Never once acted in my own ability nor doing anything to anyone to help myself. So the gloves are off the gag orders are up and all the naysayers have to suck it up. #godisgood."

In addition, this follows another update on the status of fellow BMF cofounder Big Meech. He will serve the rest of his sentence at a Florida halfway house and then carry out a supervised release for five years.

Terry Flenory Celebrates Clemency From Joe Biden

For those unaware, in 2008, the court sentenced Big Meech and his brother Terry Flenory to 30 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic eventually exacerbated a lot of their challenges from behind bars, as it created various risks to public health in correctional institutions. The government's leniency in responding to this matter meant that Southwest T traded federal jail for a house arrest term in 2020 in order to fulfill what remained of his sentence. This presidential pardon from Joe Biden now commutes his remaining sentence.

Meanwhile, Terry Flenory's freedom comes after 50 Cent and Big Meech teased a huge collab on the way, although fans have no idea what it will actually look like. Will it contribute to the television universe of BMF and Fif's media empire as a whole, will it relate to music, or is it something we can't possibly predict? We can't deny that the last option sounds quite exciting. But the Flenorys deserve much more peace and alone time than they deserve to feed our hunger for more developments.

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
