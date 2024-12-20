Joe Biden Pardons BMF Cofounder Terry Flenory

This follows a big update on Big Meech's potential release.

Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, a cofounder of the criminal enterprise Black Mafia Family (BMF), recently received a grant of clemency from United States President Joe Biden on December 12. Moreover, it's part of the executive's larger move to pardon a lot of people released from prison and placed under house arrest during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Now It’s official!" Flenory wrote on social media alongside a picture of the clemency affidavit and a video of his ankle monitor being removed. "@realbigmeechmom I understand you were excited, so last week you let the cat out the bag. It’s been a journey, but prayer and unwavering faith beyond mere human comprehension got us to this point. Never once acted in my own ability nor doing anything to anyone to help myself. So the gloves are off the gag orders are up and all the naysayers have to suck it up. #godisgood."

In addition, this follows another update on the status of fellow BMF cofounder Big Meech. He will serve the rest of his sentence at a Florida halfway house and then carry out a supervised release for five years.

Terry Flenory Celebrates Clemency From Joe Biden

For those unaware, in 2008, the court sentenced Big Meech and his brother Terry Flenory to 30 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic eventually exacerbated a lot of their challenges from behind bars, as it created various risks to public health in correctional institutions. The government's leniency in responding to this matter meant that Southwest T traded federal jail for a house arrest term in 2020 in order to fulfill what remained of his sentence. This presidential pardon from Joe Biden now commutes his remaining sentence.