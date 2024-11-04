Big Meech's New Smile Has Sexyy Red Wanting To Celebrate

Sexyy Red wants to know when the welcome home party will be.

Big Meech got some serious dental work done following his release from prison, last month. In a video shared by the cosmetic dentist's office, 5 Star Smiles, Meech showed off the improvements to his smile. The office wrote on Instagram: “BIG MEECH said, 'It’s time to smile again!'” When The Shade Room reposted the clip, Sexyy Red showed love to the Black Mafia Family founder in the comments. "Ok but where the party @ doe?" she wrote in response to the post.

Other fans are loving the update as well. "His people gone make sure he straight the right way this time," one user wrote. Another added: "His teeth look better than a lot of this celebs…I’m glad he didn’t get them first generation veneers." One more bought up having a welcome home party: "Meech official welcome home party is going to be INSANE."

Big Meech Shows Off His New Smile

Meech was originally convicted on several counts of criminal conspiracy and money laundering for his involvement in the Black Mafia Family crime ring back in 2008. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but last month, he was released on an agreement to serve the remainder of his sentence in a halfway house. After a reduction, his sentence was brought down to just 292 months. He'll be out of the halfway house on January 27th, 2026, when he'll move to supervised release.

Check out Meech's new smile on Instagram above. It isn't the first time Sexyy Red has celebrated his release on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after he got out, she offered to perform for free at his welcome home party. She wrote: “Where da welcome home party @ I’m trona perform for da freeski.” The post quickly went viral online. Be on the lookout for further updates on Big Meech and Sexyy Red on HotNewHipHop.