Diddy's Legal Team Claims They Can't Reach Him In Jail

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Diddy Legal Team Cant Reach Him Jail
Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Diddy's lawyers are finding it hard to get in touch with him while he's behind bars, and they have Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit to handle.

Diddy is still dealing with a lot of civil lawsuits amid his prison sentence for transporting individuals across state lines for purposes of prostitution. One of them is from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, whose reduced case against Sean Combs over sexual harassment and other allegations is still active in court. But it seems like Combs' legal team is struggling to get in touch with him to properly respond to this suit.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, his lawyers asked United States District Judge J. Paul Oetken for more time to properly respond to developments in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy in court. "As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix," Erica A. Wolff reportedly wrote. "The undersigned Counsel for Mr. Combs has been unable to communicate with Mr. Combs at FCI Fort Dix in advance of the approaching deadline to file his amended answer and counterclaims."

The attorneys asked for three more weeks to work on this, making the deadline July 21. All parties involved reportedly agreed to the change, which should not affect other deadlines. We will see if the judge agrees or not.

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Lil Rod's Diddy Lawsuit
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, Lil Rod sued Diddy in 2024 after working on The Love Album: Off The Grid as a producer. He claimed the Bad Boy mogul groped and sexually harassed him, forced him to solicit sex workers, tried to involve him in sexual encounters with other men via career promises, threatened him with violence, and drugged his drinks.

Puff denied all wrongdoing in this case, and the court has tossed some of Lil Rod's claims out. These reportedly were civil RICO, breach of contract, and emotional distress claims, as well as a trafficking allegation against Combs Global. But trafficking claims against Combs himself, as well as allegations of sexual assault, are still active in the case.

We will see if his lawyers are able to reach him soon to file a response. Elsewhere, Diddy is still behind bars, although he recently got his release date moved up to February 23, 2028. He continues to try to appeal his conviction.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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