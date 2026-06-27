Diddy's Legal Team Claims They Can't Reach Him In Jail

Diddy is still dealing with a lot of civil lawsuits amid his prison sentence for transporting individuals across state lines for purposes of prostitution. One of them is from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, whose reduced case against Sean Combs over sexual harassment and other allegations is still active in court. But it seems like Combs' legal team is struggling to get in touch with him to properly respond to this suit.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, his lawyers asked United States District Judge J. Paul Oetken for more time to properly respond to developments in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy in court. "As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix," Erica A. Wolff reportedly wrote. "The undersigned Counsel for Mr. Combs has been unable to communicate with Mr. Combs at FCI Fort Dix in advance of the approaching deadline to file his amended answer and counterclaims."

The attorneys asked for three more weeks to work on this, making the deadline July 21. All parties involved reportedly agreed to the change, which should not affect other deadlines. We will see if the judge agrees or not.

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Lil Rod's Diddy Lawsuit

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, Lil Rod sued Diddy in 2024 after working on The Love Album: Off The Grid as a producer. He claimed the Bad Boy mogul groped and sexually harassed him, forced him to solicit sex workers, tried to involve him in sexual encounters with other men via career promises, threatened him with violence, and drugged his drinks.

Puff denied all wrongdoing in this case, and the court has tossed some of Lil Rod's claims out. These reportedly were civil RICO, breach of contract, and emotional distress claims, as well as a trafficking allegation against Combs Global. But trafficking claims against Combs himself, as well as allegations of sexual assault, are still active in the case.