Diddy Says Lil Rod Never Turned Medical Records Over

With each lawsuit comes a new response from Diddy, who is currently serving a four-year sentence. Diddy has faced new lawsuits since his conviction, including one involving the sexual assault of a minor, while those around him, like his right-hand woman, have recently beat accusations of sex trafficking.

However, one major lawsuit that looms over Diddy’s head involves Lil Rod, the music producer who appeared in Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Lil Rod accused Diddy of sexual assault, which the mogul has denied.

According to TMZ, the Bad Boy founder has fired back at the lawsuit, claiming that Lil Rod has not turned over medical records. In his argument, Diddy claims that Rod’s requests for discovery materials are abusive in an attempt not to produce documents or respond to questions related to the suit. It appears this is largely related to a loophole. Diddy’s attorney said that Rodney failed to sign the right papers related to access to medical records in November. The papers that were signed didn’t meet the regulations related to privacy.

On top of that, Diddy also said that Rod’s request for information on Cuba Gooding Jr. is improper since Rodney alleges that the actors as also involved in an assault on the mogul’s yacht.

What Did Diddy Say About Lil Rod’s Accusations?