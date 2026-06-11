Diddy Says Lil Rod Never Turned Medical Records Over

BY Aron A.
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Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lil Rod accused Diddy of sexual assault.

With each lawsuit comes a new response from Diddy, who is currently serving a four-year sentence. Diddy has faced new lawsuits since his conviction, including one involving the sexual assault of a minor, while those around him, like his right-hand woman, have recently beat accusations of sex trafficking.

However, one major lawsuit that looms over Diddy’s head involves Lil Rod, the music producer who appeared in Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Lil Rod accused Diddy of sexual assault, which the mogul has denied. 

According to TMZ, the Bad Boy founder has fired back at the lawsuit, claiming that Lil Rod has not turned over medical records. In his argument, Diddy claims that Rod’s requests for discovery materials are abusive in an attempt not to produce documents or respond to questions related to the suit. It appears this is largely related to a loophole. Diddy’s attorney said that Rodney failed to sign the right papers related to access to medical records in November. The papers that were signed didn’t meet the regulations related to privacy.

On top of that, Diddy also said that Rod’s request for information on Cuba Gooding Jr. is improper since Rodney alleges that the actors as also involved in an assault on the mogul’s yacht.

What Did Diddy Say About Lil Rod’s Accusations?

In a previous statement to TMZ, Diddy’s attorney called Rod a liar for the $30M demand in the lawsuit for damages. "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” the statement reads. It should be noted that the judge previously dismissed several claims in Rodney’s suit against Diddy.  We'll keep you posted on any further updates on the case.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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