Diddy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor In New Lawsuit

BY Aron A.
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February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A rep for Diddy denied the allegations.

Diddy’s legal issues are far from over. In the midst of speculation that new charges could be filed in California, there’s also a massive pile of lawsuits that he must address. We’ve reported on a few recent developments as of late, including male escort Clayton Howard’s response to Diddy’s attempt to dismiss his suit, as well as another where a former employee accused Diddy’s chief of staff of orchestrating the freak-offs.

According to TMZ, the latest lawsuit against Diddy involves allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor. The man who filed the lawsuit, listed as John Doe, said that he met the mogul when he was a child actor in 2007 at a networking event in the Hollywood Hills when the mogul invited him to discuss further opportunities. 

The accuser claims Diddy touched his body before allegedly performing fellatio and pleasuring himself simultaneously. John Doe said that he told Diddy he was uncomfortable prior. The accuser said that Diddy told him that he would contact him if any opportunities came about before leaving the room, and Doe said he left shortly after. 

Doe claims the agents involved in his career had a duty to protect him from predators like this. He’s now suing Diddy and the agents for unspecified damages.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

What Did Diddy’s Rep Say?

A rep for Diddy, Juda Engelmeyer, told the outlet that the allegations are “false and ridiculous.”

“The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers,” the statement reads. “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone -- and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest."

We will keep you posted on any further updates surrounding the lawsuits involving Diddy. 

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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