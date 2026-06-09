Diddy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor In New Lawsuit

Diddy’s legal issues are far from over. In the midst of speculation that new charges could be filed in California, there’s also a massive pile of lawsuits that he must address. We’ve reported on a few recent developments as of late, including male escort Clayton Howard’s response to Diddy’s attempt to dismiss his suit, as well as another where a former employee accused Diddy’s chief of staff of orchestrating the freak-offs.

According to TMZ, the latest lawsuit against Diddy involves allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor. The man who filed the lawsuit, listed as John Doe, said that he met the mogul when he was a child actor in 2007 at a networking event in the Hollywood Hills when the mogul invited him to discuss further opportunities.

The accuser claims Diddy touched his body before allegedly performing fellatio and pleasuring himself simultaneously. John Doe said that he told Diddy he was uncomfortable prior. The accuser said that Diddy told him that he would contact him if any opportunities came about before leaving the room, and Doe said he left shortly after.

Doe claims the agents involved in his career had a duty to protect him from predators like this. He’s now suing Diddy and the agents for unspecified damages.

What Did Diddy’s Rep Say?

A rep for Diddy, Juda Engelmeyer, told the outlet that the allegations are “false and ridiculous.”



“The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers,” the statement reads. “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone -- and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest."