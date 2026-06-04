Diddy’s Chief Of Staff Denies Orchestrating “Freak-Offs”

Diddy’s troubles aren’t ending anytime soon, even after his conviction for violating the Mann Act. While we recently reported that fresh criminal charges might be filed against him in L.A. County, there is still a long list of lawsuits pending against him.

One of those lawsuits was filed by one of Diddy’s former employees who accused the mogul’s chief of staff of participating in sex trafficking. According to TMZ, his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, has formally responded to the claims made by Phillip Pines in his lawsuit. While Pines suggested that she’s the “Ghislaine Maxwell” to Diddy’s Epstein, Khorram denied this completely. She said that Pines didn’t provide any evidence that backs up their claims.

One of those claims alleged that Diddy forced Phillip into engaging in sexual acts with another woman while the mogul watched. Kristina, however, said she doesn’t feel the claims amount to anything because the primary allegation against her is that Pines told him not to speak about an incident in which Diddy allegedly kicked someone. She said the lawsuit should be tossed out.

What Is Diddy And His Chief Of Staff Accused Of?

Phillip sued both the mogul and his assistant for sexual harassment, sexual battery, and sex trafficking, revealing that he worked for Diddy between 2019 and 2021. The accuser claims that he was largely in charge of setting up the hotel rooms for Diddy’s freak-offs. His responsibilities reportedly included stocking up the rooms with baby oil, towels, and setting up red lights. He also said that his duties on the job included cleaning up after the alleged freak-offs.