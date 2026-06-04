Diddy’s Chief Of Staff Denies Orchestrating “Freak-Offs”

BY Aron A.
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February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Kristina Khorram has formally responded to the claims made by Phillip Pines in his lawsuit.

Diddy’s troubles aren’t ending anytime soon, even after his conviction for violating the Mann Act. While we recently reported that fresh criminal charges might be filed against him in L.A. County, there is still a long list of lawsuits pending against him. 

One of those lawsuits was filed by one of Diddy’s former employees who accused the mogul’s chief of staff of participating in sex trafficking. According to TMZ, his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, has formally responded to the claims made by Phillip Pines in his lawsuit. While Pines suggested that she’s the “Ghislaine Maxwell” to Diddy’s Epstein, Khorram denied this completely. She said that Pines didn’t provide any evidence that backs up their claims.

One of those claims alleged that Diddy forced Phillip into engaging in sexual acts with another woman while the mogul watched. Kristina, however, said she doesn’t feel the claims amount to anything because the primary allegation against her is that Pines told him not to speak about an incident in which Diddy allegedly kicked someone. She said the lawsuit should be tossed out.

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What Is Diddy And His Chief Of Staff Accused Of? 

Phillip sued both the mogul and his assistant for sexual harassment, sexual battery, and sex trafficking, revealing that he worked for Diddy between 2019 and 2021. The accuser claims that he was largely in charge of setting up the hotel rooms for Diddy’s freak-offs. His responsibilities reportedly included stocking up the rooms with baby oil, towels, and setting up red lights. He also said that his duties on the job included cleaning up after the alleged freak-offs.

A member of Diddy’s team denied these claims to be true in a statement to TMZ after the lawsuit was filed. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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