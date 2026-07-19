Director Claims Dame Dash's Refusal To Hear Jay-Z Out Killed Roc-A-Fella Doc

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Director Dame Dash Rejected Official Roc A Fella Doc Jay Z
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z is pictured inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Adam Bhala Lough claimed Dame Dash refused to include Jay-Z's side of the Roc-A-Fella story in an official documentary.

Adam Bhala Lough's filmmaking has spotlighted hip-hop before, namely his The Carter documentary about Lil Wayne. But he allegedly once had a chance from Dame Dash himself to direct an official documentary on Roc-A-Fella, with access to hundreds of hours unreleased footage from their history. However, a disagreement over whether or not Jay-Z should have a spotlit role in the doc allegedly made the whole thing fall apart.

As caught by Joey on Twitter, the director took to his Substack page to react to a new piece from the wonderful Andre Gee. The journalist wrote about Dame Dash's constantly publicized insults against Jay-Z, particularly in the wake of Hov's Yankee Stadium shows. In response, Lough claimed Dame's refusal to hear Jay's side of the story killed the chances of a Roc-A-Fella doc.

"True story: Dame asked me to direct the official Rocafella documentary," he wrote. "He's sitting on 100s of hours of incredible footage from that era. I said I'd only do it if I got Jay-Z's side of the story too. Dame refused. I declined. I'd still be open to it if he ever changes his mind."

It seems like things could change in the future if Dash reconsiders his decision, or if another director is happy to exclude the Roc Nation mogul from the doc. Either way, it's a heartbreaking revelation for fans who would love to learn more about the Roc's rise and fall.

Read More: The Entire History Of The Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1

Jay-Z & Dame Dash's Beef

Dame Dash and Jay-Z have clashed over Roc-A-Fella before, so them having opposing sides of the story is no surprise. The label fell apart after Jay left for Def Jam and cut Dame and Biggs out of future plans. Since then, multiple legal conflicts over copyright, ownership stakes, and more have surfaced.

These days, Dame is busy hating on Hov for many reasons, some of which are small and others of which are deeply personal. It seems highly unlikely the two will ever mend their fractured bond, but it's not a complete impossibility. Perhaps a Roc-A-Fella documentary in which both men share their stories would be the start of a new, conciliatory chapter.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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