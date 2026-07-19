Director Claims Dame Dash's Refusal To Hear Jay-Z Out Killed Roc-A-Fella Doc

Adam Bhala Lough's filmmaking has spotlighted hip-hop before, namely his The Carter documentary about Lil Wayne. But he allegedly once had a chance from Dame Dash himself to direct an official documentary on Roc-A-Fella, with access to hundreds of hours unreleased footage from their history. However, a disagreement over whether or not Jay-Z should have a spotlit role in the doc allegedly made the whole thing fall apart.

As caught by Joey on Twitter, the director took to his Substack page to react to a new piece from the wonderful Andre Gee. The journalist wrote about Dame Dash's constantly publicized insults against Jay-Z, particularly in the wake of Hov's Yankee Stadium shows. In response, Lough claimed Dame's refusal to hear Jay's side of the story killed the chances of a Roc-A-Fella doc.

"True story: Dame asked me to direct the official Rocafella documentary," he wrote. "He's sitting on 100s of hours of incredible footage from that era. I said I'd only do it if I got Jay-Z's side of the story too. Dame refused. I declined. I'd still be open to it if he ever changes his mind."

It seems like things could change in the future if Dash reconsiders his decision, or if another director is happy to exclude the Roc Nation mogul from the doc. Either way, it's a heartbreaking revelation for fans who would love to learn more about the Roc's rise and fall.

Jay-Z & Dame Dash's Beef

Dame Dash and Jay-Z have clashed over Roc-A-Fella before, so them having opposing sides of the story is no surprise. The label fell apart after Jay left for Def Jam and cut Dame and Biggs out of future plans. Since then, multiple legal conflicts over copyright, ownership stakes, and more have surfaced.