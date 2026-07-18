Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Guests Are Not His Real Friends

Dame Dash had a lot to say in his latest The Art Of Dialogue interview, and it mostly concerns the Yankee Stadium shows from his former friend Jay-Z. He continues to hate on Hov's moves for all sorts of reasons, and one of the big ones is how the guests he invited to perform alongside him aren't his real friends at all. More specifically, Dame was referring to Fat Joe and Jadakiss popping out for the crowd, recalling their previous beef history when the interviewer brought it up.

"It's ironic. It's funny that the only people that will hang out with Jay now are his ex-enemies," he remarked. "Isn't that weird? But none of his friends. Does that make sense to you? Now, I'm dancing on stage with my enemies, with our nemesis, with our opps, and none of your friends are on stage with you? Except Memphis Bleek? That doesn't seem odd to you? [...] You guys are dumb, man... I'ma keep laughing at y'all."

Ironically, Dash said rap beef "wasn't real" and downplayed its effect, going onto criticize Jay-Z's freestyle.

Of course, there are some "real friends" fans can point to from the Yankee Stadium shows, namely Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter. But what Dame Dash referred to seemed to be more about the folks who have always been in his corner from day one, of which Bleek was the only one.

Still, bringing out Jaz-O, Nas, Joe, Jada, and others despite either previous grievances or not as long of a history together proved to be a compelling move for most fans out there.

Dame Dash Trashes Jay-Z

Dame Dash's other recent disses towards Jay-Z include the claim that he's nowhere near the same level as Kanye West. That's another legend selling out stadium shows these days, and Ye actually showed love to Hov recently.