Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Guests Are Not His Real Friends

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Dame Dash Jay Z Yankee Stadium Guests Not Real Friends
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Dame Dash found it ironic that Fat Joe and Jadakiss joined Jay-Z at Yankee Stadium last weekend despite previously having beef.

Dame Dash had a lot to say in his latest The Art Of Dialogue interview, and it mostly concerns the Yankee Stadium shows from his former friend Jay-Z. He continues to hate on Hov's moves for all sorts of reasons, and one of the big ones is how the guests he invited to perform alongside him aren't his real friends at all. More specifically, Dame was referring to Fat Joe and Jadakiss popping out for the crowd, recalling their previous beef history when the interviewer brought it up.

"It's ironic. It's funny that the only people that will hang out with Jay now are his ex-enemies," he remarked. "Isn't that weird? But none of his friends. Does that make sense to you? Now, I'm dancing on stage with my enemies, with our nemesis, with our opps, and none of your friends are on stage with you? Except Memphis Bleek? That doesn't seem odd to you? [...] You guys are dumb, man... I'ma keep laughing at y'all."

Ironically, Dash said rap beef "wasn't real" and downplayed its effect, going onto criticize Jay-Z's freestyle.

Of course, there are some "real friends" fans can point to from the Yankee Stadium shows, namely Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter. But what Dame Dash referred to seemed to be more about the folks who have always been in his corner from day one, of which Bleek was the only one.

Still, bringing out Jaz-O, Nas, Joe, Jada, and others despite either previous grievances or not as long of a history together proved to be a compelling move for most fans out there.

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Dame Dash Trashes Jay-Z

Dame Dash's other recent disses towards Jay-Z include the claim that he's nowhere near the same level as Kanye West. That's another legend selling out stadium shows these days, and Ye actually showed love to Hov recently.

This also follows Dame Dash's bizarre AI video at Jay-Z's concert, which featured him getting on stage and then getting arrested by law enforcement for child support payments. Whoever Jay's "real friends" are these days, Dame will not show up anywhere near that list for seemingly the rest of time.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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