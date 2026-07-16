Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Is Nowhere Near The Same Level As Kanye West

Dame Dash has become one of the most efficient haters in the game as of late. He wastes no time getting into The Art of Dialogue interview chair, especially when it pertains to matters involving Jay-Z.

Of course, Jay-Z had a pretty successful weekend, breaking numerous records during his three shows at Yankee Stadium. Fans of the legendary artist were excited about these performances, especially with all of the guests who came out to support. It was a great moment for hip-hop, and it feels as though Jay has an album on the horizon.

However, Dame Dash was not impressed. As we reported yesterday, Hov's former business partner found a way to hate on Beyoncé and Nas's appearance. Now, Dame is claiming that Jay-Z's performances had no real impact on popular culture.

Dame Dash Criticizes Jay-Z

In the latest clip from his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Dame Dash argues that only "urban" outlets were covering the Jay-Z shows. He says the New York Times and even TMZ didn't care to report on what was going on at Yankee Stadium. These claims from Dame Dash are demonstrably false, as the New York Times published a glowing review of all three shows.

That didn't stop Dame from pushing the envelope in his criticisms. He eventually said that Jay-Z can't even compare himself to Kanye West. "Jay is not in the same league as Kanye," he said.