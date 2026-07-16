Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Is Nowhere Near The Same Level As Kanye West

BY Alexander Cole
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Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Dame Dash continues to hate on Jay-Z following his three successful shows at Yankee Stadium from over the weekend.

Dame Dash has become one of the most efficient haters in the game as of late. He wastes no time getting into The Art of Dialogue interview chair, especially when it pertains to matters involving Jay-Z.

Of course, Jay-Z had a pretty successful weekend, breaking numerous records during his three shows at Yankee Stadium. Fans of the legendary artist were excited about these performances, especially with all of the guests who came out to support. It was a great moment for hip-hop, and it feels as though Jay has an album on the horizon.

However, Dame Dash was not impressed. As we reported yesterday, Hov's former business partner found a way to hate on Beyoncé and Nas's appearance. Now, Dame is claiming that Jay-Z's performances had no real impact on popular culture.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Dame Dash Criticizes Jay-Z

In the latest clip from his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Dame Dash argues that only "urban" outlets were covering the Jay-Z shows. He says the New York Times and even TMZ didn't care to report on what was going on at Yankee Stadium. These claims from Dame Dash are demonstrably false, as the New York Times published a glowing review of all three shows.

That didn't stop Dame from pushing the envelope in his criticisms. He eventually said that Jay-Z can't even compare himself to Kanye West. "Jay is not in the same league as Kanye," he said.

While Kanye West is on a bit of a World Tour right now, it's clear that his shows are not as culturally relevant as what Jay did at Yankee Stadium. Ye stans and Jay haters probably don't want to hear that, but this past weekend was living proof.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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