Dame Dash Says He Is "Embarrassed" For Jay-Z, Criticizes His Hair

BY Erika Marie
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Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 - Baby Phat - Backstage
Jay-Z and Damon Dash during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 - Baby Phat - Backstage at Gertrude Tent, Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
If there's one thing that Dame Dash is going to do, is give his hot takes about Jay-Z. This time, it's all about Hov's recent Roots Picnic takeover.

They used to be thick as thieves, but these days, Dame Dash and Jay-Z aren't on the same page. Their relationship dates back to the 1990s, when Dame, Jay, and Kareem "Biggs" Burke joined forces to launch Roc-A-Fella Records. It's a label that would become one of the most influential brands in Hip Hop history. While Jay-Z emerged as the label's superstar, Dash became its outspoken business architect, helping to build Roc-A-Fella into an enterprise that extended beyond music.

For years, the pair appeared inseparable, representing a rare example of Black ownership and ambition at the highest levels of the entertainment industry. Together, they helped redefine what success could look like for rappers at a time when few artists had meaningful control over their careers. These days, it seems the two can't stand one another, and Dame hasn't let up in his criticisms. Things only intensified following Jay-Z's recent Roots Picnic performance, where he took a few lyrical shots at those who have continued to criticize him over the years...including Dame.

Read More: Dame Dash Responds To Jay-Z's Freestyle

Dame Dash Calls Out Jay-Z's New Look

In a strange take, Dame told The Art of Dialogue that he feels "embarrassed" for Jay, for having to perform at his age, "'cause he has to." Considering Jay-Z is billionarie status, it's a unique perspective.

"I would have preferred the version of Jay that would have said something clever," Dame began. "And that's not the version of Jay that I would have ever signed. I felt bad because I was like, it must be embarrassing for him to now have to be on that stage, not the same version of himself, and still have to work at that age, 'cause he has to."

Dash added that Hov has been "retiring since Reasonable Doubt," doubling down that "for him to have to come out 20 years later, I just felt kinda like, embarrassed for him a little bit." Elsewhere, Dame also criticized Jay's afro after combing out his locs. He says people should make jokes about Jay's hairstyle and question him about that look.

Unsurprisingly, the public pushed back at Dame's remarks. Check out the clip of Dame Dash chatting about Jay-Z's Roots Picnic appearance below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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