Dame Dash Says He Is "Embarrassed" For Jay-Z, Criticizes His Hair

They used to be thick as thieves, but these days, Dame Dash and Jay-Z aren't on the same page. Their relationship dates back to the 1990s, when Dame, Jay, and Kareem "Biggs" Burke joined forces to launch Roc-A-Fella Records. It's a label that would become one of the most influential brands in Hip Hop history. While Jay-Z emerged as the label's superstar, Dash became its outspoken business architect, helping to build Roc-A-Fella into an enterprise that extended beyond music.

For years, the pair appeared inseparable, representing a rare example of Black ownership and ambition at the highest levels of the entertainment industry. Together, they helped redefine what success could look like for rappers at a time when few artists had meaningful control over their careers. These days, it seems the two can't stand one another, and Dame hasn't let up in his criticisms. Things only intensified following Jay-Z's recent Roots Picnic performance, where he took a few lyrical shots at those who have continued to criticize him over the years...including Dame.

Dame Dash Calls Out Jay-Z's New Look

In a strange take, Dame told The Art of Dialogue that he feels "embarrassed" for Jay, for having to perform at his age, "'cause he has to." Considering Jay-Z is billionarie status, it's a unique perspective.

"I would have preferred the version of Jay that would have said something clever," Dame began. "And that's not the version of Jay that I would have ever signed. I felt bad because I was like, it must be embarrassing for him to now have to be on that stage, not the same version of himself, and still have to work at that age, 'cause he has to."

Dash added that Hov has been "retiring since Reasonable Doubt," doubling down that "for him to have to come out 20 years later, I just felt kinda like, embarrassed for him a little bit." Elsewhere, Dame also criticized Jay's afro after combing out his locs. He says people should make jokes about Jay's hairstyle and question him about that look.