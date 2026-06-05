Dame Dash Calls Jay-Z Corny For Bragging About Stabbing Lance "Un" Rivera

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Dame Dash Jay Z Corny Bragging Stabbing Lance Un Rivera
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Lance "Un" Rivera and Dame Dash were some of Jay-Z's many targets during his Roots Picnic freestyle last weekend.

Dame Dash is back with a new The Art Of Dialogue interview unpacking his long-standing beef with Jay-Z. The former Roc-A-Fella executive already responded to Jay's Roots Picnic freestyle disses against him, and now he's taking issue with Hov bragging about stabbing Lance "Un" Rivera during the verse.

"I really get under skin, ask Un how I'm playing," he rapped last weekend, presumably against Kanye West. In response, Dame told his understanding of that infamous story, claiming it was over Biggie's girlfriend Charli Baltimore. Jay and Un allegedly got with Baltimore following Big's death, and Dash claims this is the root of the 1999 incident.

"Is that not the corniest s**t in the world?" Dame Dash asked. "Of all the things to stab a n***a over, over Biggie's girl is crazy. And I had to deal with this dumb s**t. My crew was like, 'Yo, these n***as is corny.' It was a lot of other bulls**t behind it. But it's corny... Is that not scumbag s**t? You're a fan of a n***a that would f**k his best friend's girl when he dies? This is your mans. Go ask Un. They was both hitting it, pillow-talking to each other. It was so corny... After we just did "Hard Knock Life." That's corny, right? It looks like a guy with a stupid afro and no mustache when he's 60 would do some dumb s**t like that. That's exactly the type of s**t this dude used to do. And I used to have to still pretend he was cool."

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Charli Baltimore Speaks Out

For those unaware, the story of Jay-Z and Lance "Un" Rivera is the subject of heated debate. One possible explanation is this Charli Baltimore connection, whereas another is that Jay was angry with Un for allegedly bootlegging his Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter album for sale before its official release.

Charli Baltimore claimed in the past that Un has changed his story a lot over time, at some points claiming it wasn't Hov who stabbed him. We will see if she reacts to these recent heated discussions about the infamous 1999 confrontation.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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