Dame Dash Calls Jay-Z Corny For Bragging About Stabbing Lance "Un" Rivera

Dame Dash is back with a new The Art Of Dialogue interview unpacking his long-standing beef with Jay-Z. The former Roc-A-Fella executive already responded to Jay's Roots Picnic freestyle disses against him, and now he's taking issue with Hov bragging about stabbing Lance "Un" Rivera during the verse.

"I really get under skin, ask Un how I'm playing," he rapped last weekend, presumably against Kanye West. In response, Dame told his understanding of that infamous story, claiming it was over Biggie's girlfriend Charli Baltimore. Jay and Un allegedly got with Baltimore following Big's death, and Dash claims this is the root of the 1999 incident.

"Is that not the corniest s**t in the world?" Dame Dash asked. "Of all the things to stab a n***a over, over Biggie's girl is crazy. And I had to deal with this dumb s**t. My crew was like, 'Yo, these n***as is corny.' It was a lot of other bulls**t behind it. But it's corny... Is that not scumbag s**t? You're a fan of a n***a that would f**k his best friend's girl when he dies? This is your mans. Go ask Un. They was both hitting it, pillow-talking to each other. It was so corny... After we just did "Hard Knock Life." That's corny, right? It looks like a guy with a stupid afro and no mustache when he's 60 would do some dumb s**t like that. That's exactly the type of s**t this dude used to do. And I used to have to still pretend he was cool."

Charli Baltimore Speaks Out

For those unaware, the story of Jay-Z and Lance "Un" Rivera is the subject of heated debate. One possible explanation is this Charli Baltimore connection, whereas another is that Jay was angry with Un for allegedly bootlegging his Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter album for sale before its official release.