Charli Baltimore Reveals That Lance “Un” Rivera Has Changed His Jay-Z Stabbing Story Over Time

Record executive Lance "Un" Rivera's stabbing in 1999 is a piece of pop culture legend that remains in the minds of many even more than 20 years later. The incident famously took place at Q-Tip's album release party for Amplified. The narrative surrounding the incident has been pretty uncontested for years. As the story goes Jay-Z was responsible for the stabbing.

The motive behind it was rumored to be a bootleg release of his own upcoming album Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter. Rivera was allegedly responsible for the leak and the stabbing was delivered in retaliation. Jay-Z even plead guilty to a second degree assault charge and got a few years probation in 2001. Now, Charli Baltimore stopped by Vlad TV to explain how the story has evolved over time. “I actually walked up, and Un was on the ground. And I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m stabbed, I’m stabbed. Jay stabbed me.’ So I’m like, what. And he’s like, ‘Jay-Z stabbed me,'" she begins the explanation. Check out the full interview below.

Charli Baltimore Stands By Her Story

Baltimore's story contrasted with something Rivera himself said earlier this year when he claimed that it wasn't actually Jay-Z who stabbed him. “I just know what he told me, and he kept saying it. He just kept saying it over and over and over again. It’s like Unsolved Mysteries or something,” Baltimore concludes. She appears content to hold her line despite the story evolving over time.

The album before Vol. 3..., whose leak spawned the stabbing incident in the first place, just celebrated a major anniversary. Volume 2... Hard Knock Life dropped the year before in 1998 and just celebrated its 25th anniversary. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and went on to be certified 6x Platinum. What do you think of Charli Baltimore doubling down on her series of events even as Lance Rivera has changed his story? Let us know in the comment section below.

