Jay-Z Takes Shots At Kanye West During Roots Picnic Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Shots Kanye West Roots Picnic Freestyle
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field with daughter Rumi Carter before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Kanye West previously spoke on the children of Jay-Z and Beyoncé via critical allegations, and this Roots Picnic Freestyle addressed that.

Jay-Z and Kanye West share one of the most complex histories in hip-hop, a connection the former's Roots Picnic headlining set last night (Saturday, May 30) represented. While Hov performed alongside The Roots to bring some Ye-produced tracks of his to life, he was also one of many people he dissed during his Roots Picnic Freestyle.

None other than Your Old Droog posted a partial clip of the freestyle on Twitter. "You ever heard of a wunderkind? My children is some of them / Have you n***as no shame? Y'all tryna get under skin? / I really get under skin, ask Un how I'm playing / Y'all thugs with y'all thumbs again, everyone think they're the ones insane / You're no maniac, watch how sane he act in my presence, n***as shrink," he rapped.

"Wunderkind," a German compound word that means "wonder child," places this section squarely as a response to Kanye West speaking about Jay-Z's children. For those unaware, he caught a lot of backlash for insulting his younger kids with Beyoncé and spreading unverified allegations about their lives.

The "wunderkind" in this case may also be Ye himself, as he came up under Roc-A-Fella. But by "getting under skin" with his comments, he might make Jay look back a little too fondly about his infamous stabbing of Lance "Un" Rivera in 1999.

Elsewhere, this part of the freestyle makes reference to Kanye West's mental health history and his notorious Twitter rants. We will have to see if Ye responds to any of this.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Jay-Z Disses Kanye West

While Kanye West has recently apologized for past controversies, no one really knows the extent to which his remorse extends. Most folks (and Ye himself) focus on the bigoted antisemitism, but past controversies also include these shots at the Carter-Knowles family, wider industry dynamics with peers, sexual misconduct allegations, and more.

Elsewhere, Jay-Z's other Roots Picnic freestyle disses included shots at Oschino, Jaguar Wright, Dame Dash, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tony Buzbee, and more. We will see if this dynamic between him and Ye ever changes or if they ever bury the hatchet once again. For now, they continue to seem opposed.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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