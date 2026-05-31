Jay-Z Finally Responds To Nicki Minaj In Roots Picnic Freestyle

"That lady back on the stuff, she sound like she in love with 'em / Her Ken can't even... Take they kids.... *Tch* enough of them / A rapper can't be my opp, I got MAGA Republicans / Them shots came from the very top of the government, good luck with them," he rapped.

There are a few references here that seem to allude to Nicki Minaj's fiery beef with Jay-Z. There are drug use allegations, references to her right-wing political pivot in the United States, and more.

Jay-Z Disses Nicki Minaj

But one part of these disses fans have a lot of questions about is the "Ken" bar, specifically the way Jay stumbled and seemed to lose his footing at that point of the verse. For those unaware, "Ken" is both a homophone for "kin" in possible reference to Nicki's brother and a direct reference to her husband Kenneth Petty. Both men have histories of sexual assault and domestic violence, with Petty facing consequences for reportedly failing to register as a sex offender and Minaj's brother behind bars.

There are some other possible interpretations for this part of that verse, such as making fun of someone's speech. Or maybe it's just a flub. Either way, the Nicki shots definitely rang out.

Elsewhere, Jay-Z's bars about "MAGA Republicans" seems to suggest Nicki Minaj's rants against Hov are indicative of much larger issues between him and U.S. political powers, with the Trinidadian superstar just being the messenger. He may be saying he doesn't worry about an MC when he has MAGA enemies in high places of government. Or it could suggest these very same people are also in Jay's corner, minimizing and mocking Minaj's MAGA turn.