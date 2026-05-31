Jay-Z Finally Responds To Nicki Minaj In Roots Picnic Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Responds Nicki Minaj Roots Picnic Freestyle
Nov 11, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z watches pre-game from the sidelines before a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at the Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Nicki Minaj has been arguably Jay-Z's loudest critic within hip-hop these past few years, and this new Roots Picnic freestyle claps back.

It seems like Jay-Z has a problem with Young Money, as he recently responded to the fresh ICEMAN disses from his former collaborator Drake. But his freestyle during the 2026 Roots Picnic last night (Saturday, May 30) didn't stop there, as it also took aim at Nicki Minaj, among other targets. Pop Tingz caught a clip of the Roots Picnic freestyle on Twitter, which happened at the beginning of Hov's headlining slot with The Roots.

"That lady back on the stuff, she sound like she in love with 'em / Her Ken can't even... Take they kids.... *Tch* enough of them / A rapper can't be my opp, I got MAGA Republicans / Them shots came from the very top of the government, good luck with them," he rapped.

There are a few references here that seem to allude to Nicki Minaj's fiery beef with Jay-Z. There are drug use allegations, references to her right-wing political pivot in the United States, and more.

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Jay-Z Disses Nicki Minaj

But one part of these disses fans have a lot of questions about is the "Ken" bar, specifically the way Jay stumbled and seemed to lose his footing at that point of the verse. For those unaware, "Ken" is both a homophone for "kin" in possible reference to Nicki's brother and a direct reference to her husband Kenneth Petty. Both men have histories of sexual assault and domestic violence, with Petty facing consequences for reportedly failing to register as a sex offender and Minaj's brother behind bars.

There are some other possible interpretations for this part of that verse, such as making fun of someone's speech. Or maybe it's just a flub. Either way, the Nicki shots definitely rang out.

Elsewhere, Jay-Z's bars about "MAGA Republicans" seems to suggest Nicki Minaj's rants against Hov are indicative of much larger issues between him and U.S. political powers, with the Trinidadian superstar just being the messenger. He may be saying he doesn't worry about an MC when he has MAGA enemies in high places of government. Or it could suggest these very same people are also in Jay's corner, minimizing and mocking Minaj's MAGA turn.

Of course, Nicki will respond at some point. We'll see if it's sooner rather than later...

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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