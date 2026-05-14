Nicki Minaj Says Obama Paid A Price For His Jay-Z Friendship

Nicki Minaj is fully committed to the MAGA movement at this point. Why? Well, it seems like there are a few reasons. Her shift to the right didn’t happen overnight. Since the pandemic, we saw Minaj get more and more contentious in her convictions. Her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine somehow turned Charlie Kirk into a defender of hers. But before that, Obama’s friendship with Jay-Z seemingly left a bitter feeling regarding the Democratic Party.

During a recent interview with TIME Magazine, Minaj opened up about this shift, specifically in her views of Barack Obama. For one, she said that she felt that Black entertainers were expected to vote Democrat, and that in and of itself made her frustrated. Then add Obama’s relationship with Jay-Z, someone she claims has been trying to sabotage her career through Roc Nation. Her issues with Roc Nation ultimately lie in what she believes is a concentration of power in the music industry. However, she feels as though hip-hop as a whole felt resentment towards Obama because of his relationship with Jay-Z.

“I think Jay-Z ended up costing Obama a lot, whether he knows it or not,” she said. “Lots of rappers don’t like Jay-Z and were afraid to say it.”

Beyond Hov, Nicki also stated that she found Obama’s remarks directed toward Black men on Kamala Harris’ campaign trail were condescending.

“I just saw so many videos of Black men saying that they didn’t like the way they felt about that speech that Obama gave,” she explained. “They felt like they weren’t being listened to.”

How Long Has Nicki Minaj Been Supporting Donald Trump?

Nicki’s littered references to being a Republican throughout her career, namely in that one lyric where she declared that she’s voting for Mitt Romney. However, her appreciation for Trump predates her coming out in his corner. She said that she largely tried to stay away to ensure that she didn’t alienate her fans.

“I felt that way already about him, just that I didn’t dare act like that publicly,” she explained. “It’s been ingrained in everyone’s brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family. I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump.”