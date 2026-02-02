Nicki Minaj went off on Jay-Z in a pair of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night after Trevor Noah poked fun at her while hosting the Grammy Awards. In doing so, Minaj shared pictures of the legendary rapper posing with Aaliyah and Beyoncé in 1996 and 1997. Over the images, she shared the ages of all three artists.

“Are y’all understanding that these ppl have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power?" Minaj began her tirade. "If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you’re just as soulless as they are & will perish. Maybe it’s time for me to do some story times — since I was trying to not say what I know — yet they continue to attempt bullying. Also, I won’t be releasing an album until my contract is renegotiated & until I tell you about all the sabotage this RICO is finding out about Billboard.”

Sharing another picture of Jay-Z and Aaliyah, Minaj wrote: “What in the f*ck??????????? #ChildPREDATOR.” Fans came to Jay-Z’s defense in the replies to Minaj’s posts by labeling her hypocritical. “Didn’t you marry a man who comes with a notification requirement?” one user wrote, referencing Kenneth Petty’s criminal history. Another brought up her association with Donald Trump, writing: “You were literally with a child predator a day ago. Can't call him out right?”

Why Are Jay-Z & Nicki Minaj Beefing?

This is far from the first time Nicki Minaj has targeted Jay-Z on social media. The drama began when she alleged she wasn't properly compensated when Jay-Z sold Tidal in 2021. In the years since, she’s complained about Jay-Z and Roc Nation on countless occasions.

Last October, Minaj even threatened to retire from music and blamed Jay-Z. Having previously told fans she wanted to drop an album in 2026, she changed course, writing: “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life."

Her recent support for Donald Trump and the Republican Party has only made matters worse. Both Jay-Z and Beyoncé have endorsed Democrats for years.