Clipse & Pharrell Bring The House Down With "So Far Ahead" At The Grammy Awards

Clipse and Pharrell Williams have had huge years. Of course, Pharrell continues to be the creative director at Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, he was the producer on Clipse's Grammy-nominated album Let God Sort Em Out. Clipse even won a Grammy earlier today for Best Rap Performance alongside Kendrick Lamar for "Chains & Whips."

The group is also nominated for Album of the Year. That award has yet to be given out, although it is expected to go to either Kendrick Lamar or Bad Bunny. Whatever the case may be, fans had been looking forward to Clipse's performance. Everyone knew that the three men would be performing. The fans were eager to see it, and they wanted to know what would be performed.

After all, the new album has a plethora of big songs on it. Thankfully, Clipse and Pharrell were able to bring the house down. They performed just one song with Voices Of Fire, called "So Far Ahead."

Clipse & Pharrell Perform At The Grammys

Of course, this is a song on the back half of Let God Sort Em Out, and it is certainly a memorable track. The vocals from Pharrell are beautiful, and Pusha T and Malice give some inspired performances. On stage, the song translated well, and there is no denying that their stage presence was solid.

The background vocals from Voices of Fire really stole the show, and it was cool to see them get some love on the Grammys stage. At the end of the day, the performances were all fantastic this year, and fans were really treated to the best of hip-hop.

At the time of this performance, there is still one more award to go. That would be Album of the Year. Clipse are nominated in this category alongside Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, Justin Bieber, Leon Thomas, and Sabrina Carpenter.