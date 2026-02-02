Kendrick Lamar Surpasses Jay-Z For Most Grammys In Hip-Hop History

Kendrick Lamar came into tonight's Grammy Awards looking to become the most awarded rapper in the history of hip-hop. He was nominated nine times, and needed four wins to defeat Jay-Z, who has 25 overall nominations. Lamar came in tonight with 22.

During the pre-show, Kendrick cleaned up in categories like Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. This gave him 25 Grammys, tying him with Jay. The first big award of the night was Best Rap Album, and Kendrick ended up winning that for GNX. This gave him his 26th Grammy Award, thus putting him ahead of Jay-Z.

It was a monumental moment for Kendrick, who was gracious on stage while accepting his big award. Clearly, he was very happy with the win, although he was humble as always. While some were upset that Clipse lost, there is no denying that Kendrick was a deserving winner. After all, GNX was an album that made it to the Super Bowl.

Kendrick Lamar Surpasses Jay-Z

For fans of hip-hop, tonight is going to be very interesting. Hip-hop is well represented in the Album of the Year category, as Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, the Creator all have entries that could win. Although, as it stands, Kendrick is the favorite to win that category. It seems like his main competition here is going to be none other than Bad Bunny.

As for Jay-Z, there is always still time for him to take his Grammy record back. However, it seems like Kendrick is going to extend his record tonight in a plethora of different categories. With the success of "Luther," it feels as though Song of the Year and Record of the Year might already be sewn up.