Aspen Kartier Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Dog Abuse

Aspen Kartier has been in livestreaming controversies before, but nothing quite like this. Authorities reportedly arrested the Chicago rapper and streamer on Friday night (January 30) for allegedly beating on a three-month-old Maltipoo during a Twitch stream. The streaming platform banned her days before for the alleged incident.

In videos circulating on social media, you can see the dog enter Kartier's frame, then she moves off-camera as thuds can be heard, and you can hear the dog yelping. The video also shows Kartier grabbing the dog by its neck's napeThis resulted in a lot of controversy online, with folks like Adin Ross warning her against going on other platforms like Kick if she doesn't want another immediate ban.

According to TMZ, the Brookhaven Police Department confirmed details of the rapper's booking in DeKalb County Jail in Georgia on charges on animal cruelty. Kartier, real name Aspen Easterling, was reportedly the subject of numerous complaints that folks gave to authorities over the video showing the alleged abuse. Police found enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant and a search warrant for her home, resulting in a 9:30PM local time arrest. Officials reportedly located the Maltipoo in the home, who "appeared to be in good health." DeKalb County Animal Control reportedly gained custody of the dog amid the ongoing investigation.

Is Aspen Kartier In Jail?

No Jumper caught the jailing information on Instagram, which shows a booking time of 8:51PM and a release time of 9:31PM on the booking date of January 29. However, with no release date, it's a bit unclear if the streamer remains in custody. Aspen Kartier has reportedly denied these allegations against her, taking to social media to share more videos and pictures of the pup.

On the other hand, Complex reports that on Friday, January 30, authorities booked her at 10:51PM and released her at 12:03AM. But again, there's no listed release date in comparison to the booking date.