Kanye West Brings Out North West & Diddy's Son Pulls Up To Mexico Concert

Kanye West is a few months away from releasing his once-again-delayed album BULLY, but at least fans found another big event this weekend instead of that record's release. He just hit the stage at Monumental Plaza de Toros La México in Mexico City last night (Friday, January 30) for the first of two shows there, the next being tonight (Saturday, January 31). Ye brought out his daughter North West for the show, and Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs was among the 40,000-plus fans in attendance, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram.

NFR Podcast caught the setlist on Instagram, which ran through a 36-piece gauntlet of hits spanning across his entire career. North West performed her solo song "Piercing On My Hand" along with joint performances of "Only One," "BOMB," and "Talking." No Jumper caught the "Piercing On My Hand" clip on IG.

How To Stream Kanye West's Mexico Concert

The Chicago artist also performed some BULLY tracks, which fans will want to hear again for the second show's exclusive livestream on ViX Premium. It was his first time performing in Mexico City since 2008's "Glow In The Dark" tour.

King Combs' attendance during night one brought up Kanye West's previous defenses of Diddy. In fact, Ye and King Combs worked together on new music amid Sean Combs' federal case, for which he still remains behind bars. Kanye's support of the Bad Boy mogul was very controversial.

Still, this might be jumping to conclusions. We don't know if Ye invited Christian to pull up, if he went following his own accord, or what the dynamic between them might be right now.

This is notable because of Kanye West's recent apologies and committals to accountability, which many fans continue to express skepticism over. While this mostly focused on Ye's antisemitism, his support of controversial figures like Diddy is also something that he caught a lot of flack for over the years.