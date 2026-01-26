Kanye West Reportedly Bringing Out Major Guests For Mexico City Shows

Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue.
Kanye West is gearing up for two performances in Mexico City, which are set to destroy the previous attendance record set in 2019.

Kanye West has been drawing a lot of attention to himself this week already thanks his big apology. However, amidst all of that, Ye has some big shows coming up. In case you forgot, he's going to be performing in Mexico City for two nights consecutively.

After selling out the first evening on January 30 at Plaza de Toros, the rapper added a second back in November. This is set to be a historic outing for Kanye, who is going to set a new attendance record at the venue with 74,000 people.

The previous record was held by a Roger Federer-Alexander Zverev exhibition match in 2019.

However, if this wasn't already going to be an electric series of shows, things are going to be even grander in scale. Thanks to a new report by Mexican journalist Gil Barrera caught by Kurrco, Kanye's not going to be the only one hitting the stage.

Per his intel Travis Scott, Peso Pluma, and Fuerza Regida are the big-ticket names on the roster. Both Peso and Fuerza are from Mexico so that will be cool for the hometown crowd to see.

Of course, Ye and Travis have undeniable chemistry together and that includes on the concert stage. Their collaborations are also vast, with songs like "Piss On Your Grave," "Watch," "Wash Us In The Blood," and more.

Is Kanye West Dropping Bully?

Fittingly, these performances will potentially coincide with the release of Ye's twelfth solo studio album, Bully. Specifically, it's set to drop on Friday, January 30.

Of course, due to his track record of not delivering his albums on time and the numerous delays for this tape in particular, skeptics aren't holding their breath.

It didn't help that concern was sparked thanks to the Yeezy team in regard to physical pre-orders for the album. But as for now, January 30 looks to be the day Bully arrives. It will feature 13 songs, appears to have no features, and allegedly has no use of A.I. neither.

