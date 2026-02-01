Kanye West Fan Rushes Stage After Second Mexico Show To Give Him A Hug

Kanye West is undergoing a bit of a redemption arc these days, apologizing for past transgressions regarding antisemitism and other hateful, harmful, or bigoted actions. Some fans don't believe it, but that's for each individual to decide what their boundaries are. His two massive concerts in Mexico City this weekend have also been part of that, enthralling 40,000+ fans in the first night (Friday, January 30). Last night (Saturday, January 31), Ye held yet another gargantuan setlist with help from his daughter North West, and one fan in particular was able to thank him for this personally... Well, kind of.

As caught by yelova911 on Instagram, he and North were walking off-stage towards the end of the second Mexico City show when a fan suddenly got onstage and gave him a hug. You can see the Chicago artist react by turning his head and reaching his arms out to lightly embrace the fan. Milliseconds later, security guards separated the two and Kanye kept walking.

Then, his wife Bianca Censori started to talk to him, both smiling. While we don't know what they discussed, it might have been in reference to the fan, or to the other concert-goers who were above their position.

Maybe this was more cumbersome than it was wholesome for Ye. But from the looks of it, he appreciated the gesture and was in the process of reciprocating, and fans always love to see him smile.

Is Kanye West Going On Tour?

While there isn't an official tour in sight for Ye in the Americas, Europe, or other regions, Kanye West's reportedly planning a tour in India that would mark his first-ever performances in the country. Reports suggest that the trek will begin in April, although they did not specify whether or not he has confirmed these dates with venues and organizers. Also, we don't have an idea of how many dates it could include, where the potential shows could take place, or any other important details. So if you're a fan hoping for an India concert, keep your fingers crossed.