Kanye West Fan Rushes Stage After Second Mexico Show To Give Him A Hug

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Fan Rushes Stage Mexico Show Give Him Hug
Sep 23, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Kanye West and his son Saint throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images www.gotshotbyquinn.com
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West was also accompanied by North West for these two concerts in Mexico City, performing for tens of thousands of fans.

Kanye West is undergoing a bit of a redemption arc these days, apologizing for past transgressions regarding antisemitism and other hateful, harmful, or bigoted actions. Some fans don't believe it, but that's for each individual to decide what their boundaries are. His two massive concerts in Mexico City this weekend have also been part of that, enthralling 40,000+ fans in the first night (Friday, January 30). Last night (Saturday, January 31), Ye held yet another gargantuan setlist with help from his daughter North West, and one fan in particular was able to thank him for this personally... Well, kind of.

As caught by yelova911 on Instagram, he and North were walking off-stage towards the end of the second Mexico City show when a fan suddenly got onstage and gave him a hug. You can see the Chicago artist react by turning his head and reaching his arms out to lightly embrace the fan. Milliseconds later, security guards separated the two and Kanye kept walking.

Then, his wife Bianca Censori started to talk to him, both smiling. While we don't know what they discussed, it might have been in reference to the fan, or to the other concert-goers who were above their position.

Maybe this was more cumbersome than it was wholesome for Ye. But from the looks of it, he appreciated the gesture and was in the process of reciprocating, and fans always love to see him smile.

Read More: “Islah” Was The Proof Kevin Gates Could Never Be Cancelled

Is Kanye West Going On Tour?

While there isn't an official tour in sight for Ye in the Americas, Europe, or other regions, Kanye West's reportedly planning a tour in India that would mark his first-ever performances in the country. Reports suggest that the trek will begin in April, although they did not specify whether or not he has confirmed these dates with venues and organizers. Also, we don't have an idea of how many dates it could include, where the potential shows could take place, or any other important details. So if you're a fan hoping for an India concert, keep your fingers crossed.

Elsewhere, Kanye West's new album BULLY is dropping soon. After various delays, we'll see if we finally get it on March 20.

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Brings Out North West Diddy Son Pulls Up Mexico Concert Music Kanye West Brings Out North West & Diddy's Son Pulls Up To Mexico Concert
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images Music Kanye & Drake Reunite For An Epic "Free Larry Hoover" Event In L.A.
Comments 0