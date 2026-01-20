Kanye West To Make Indian Debut With 2026 Tour

Kanye West has faced no shortage of backlash for his antisemitic scandals and hateful rants. Evidently, however, he still has a massive fanbase. Recently, it was even announced that he plans to bless his Indian fans later this year with a tour. Per India Today, the tour is scheduled to begin in April, marking his first-ever performance in the country.

Reportedly, he spent time in India back in 2009 as part of a spiritual retreat. In 2012, he traveled to Mumbai to promote his clothing brand and stayed at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Specific details like dates, venues, and tickets for the upcoming tour have yet to be announced.

News of Ye's Indian tour comes after he's faced rejection from venues around the world thanks to his controversial behavior. Slovakia’s Rubicon Festival, which was scheduled for July 2026, was canceled altogether amid protests about the Chicago rapper's spot on the lineup. He was also supposed to perform in South Korea in May, but that concert was canceled following the release of his track, "Heil Hitler."

May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for what else Ye's fans have to look forward to, he's currently gearing up to drop his new album, Bully. The project is slated for release on January 30 and is currently available to pre-save on Spotify.

Roughly 500K fans have already pre-saved the project, making it the fourth-most pre-saved album on the platform right now. It follows Joji's Piss In The Wind, Gorillaz's The Mountain, and the Wuthering Heights soundtrack by Charli xcx.

The tracklist, which was released earlier this month, features songs with titles like "Preacher Man," "Beauty and the Beast," "Last Breath," "Damn," "White Lines," and more.