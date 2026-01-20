Kanye West To Make Indian Debut With 2026 Tour

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Indian Tour
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West has faced rejection from venues around the world for his antisemitic rants and other scandals in recent years.

Kanye West has faced no shortage of backlash for his antisemitic scandals and hateful rants. Evidently, however, he still has a massive fanbase. Recently, it was even announced that he plans to bless his Indian fans later this year with a tour. Per India Today, the tour is scheduled to begin in April, marking his first-ever performance in the country.

Reportedly, he spent time in India back in 2009 as part of a spiritual retreat. In 2012, he traveled to Mumbai to promote his clothing brand and stayed at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Specific details like dates, venues, and tickets for the upcoming tour have yet to be announced.

News of Ye's Indian tour comes after he's faced rejection from venues around the world thanks to his controversial behavior. Slovakia’s Rubicon Festival, which was scheduled for July 2026, was canceled altogether amid protests about the Chicago rapper's spot on the lineup. He was also supposed to perform in South Korea in May, but that concert was canceled following the release of his track, "Heil Hitler."

Read More: Clavicular Reacts To Flurry Of Miami Club Bans After Requesting Kanye West’s “HH”

Kanye West Bully Release Date
Kanye West
May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for what else Ye's fans have to look forward to, he's currently gearing up to drop his new album, Bully. The project is slated for release on January 30 and is currently available to pre-save on Spotify.

Roughly 500K fans have already pre-saved the project, making it the fourth-most pre-saved album on the platform right now. It follows Joji's Piss In The Wind, Gorillaz's The Mountain, and the Wuthering Heights soundtrack by Charli xcx.

The tracklist, which was released earlier this month, features songs with titles like "Preacher Man," "Beauty and the Beast," "Last Breath," "Damn," "White Lines," and more.

Read More: North West Shares New Song Snippet Produced By Kanye West

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert
Rich The Kid Kanye West Final Hit Hip Hop News Music Rich The Kid Claims He Might Have Given Kanye West His Final Hit
News Pen To Paper
Comments 0