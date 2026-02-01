Kendrick Lamar Defeats Clipse For Best Rap Song At The Grammys

BY Alexander Cole
clipse-kendrick-rap-song-of-the-year
Clipse and Kendrick Lamar were frontrunners in the Best Rap Song category at the Grammys, and we now have a winner.

Just moments ago, Kendrick Lamar defeated Clipse for Best Rap Song at the Grammys. He won for the song "TV Off," which features Lefty Gunplay. Clipse was nominated for "The Birds Don't Sing."

It was an interesting run, as "Chains & Whips" ended up winning for Best Rap Performance. Kendrick Lamar technically gets a Grammy for that song thanks to his feature on the song. Of course, Clipse has the overall win on that one.

Meanwhile, in the best Melodic Rap Performance category, Kendrick Lamar and SZA ended up winning for the song "Luther," which is absolutely well deserved. At the end of the day, Kendrick and SZA were expected to dominate the Grammys, and so far, they have done just that. In fact, Kendrick Lamar currently has 25 Grammys, which means he is now tied with Jay-Z for the most all-time.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song

This is likely to be a big night for Kendrick, who is nominated in a plethora of other big categories and is looking to take home the top prize of the evening, which is Album of the Year. He is also nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

If you are a hip-hop fan, you can't help but be excited. This could be the first time in years that a hip-hop artist has taken home the top prize. Of course, Kendrick had Song of the Year last year with "Not Like Us," but this year, GNX may just take home all the marbles.

We can't forget that Clipse is still very much in the running right now. After all, Let God Sort Em Out was a fantastic album, and there is a real sense that it could steal Best Rap Album from Kendrick.

Ultimately, tonight is going to be very interesting for a plethora of reasons, and we are looking forward to seeing how this all ends up shaking out. We just hope that hip-hop continues to win big.

