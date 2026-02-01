Selena Gomez Shows Kendrick Lamar Fandom By Rapping "Not Like Us" In Viral Clip

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Selena Gomez Kendrick Lamar Fan Rapping Not Like Us Viral Clip
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Selena Gomez at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Some fans believe this Selena Gomez video of her rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is A.I.-generated, but no confirmation yet.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" was such a massive, controversial, and hotly discussed cultural moment that it resulted in a Grammys sweep last year, a defamation lawsuit from its intended target Drake, and continued discourse and play to this day. Many celebrities have shown love or hate to the song. But Selena Gomez fans probably didn't expect a clip of her rapping along to the song to surface online.

Selena Gomez Updates on Twitter caught a clip of the singer rapping along to a part of the verse, specifically the third verse running through the Atlanta angle. Many fans think this is A.I., but no official confirmation on that has emerged at press time. Rather, Complex reports that Theresa Mingus, her close friend and former executive assistant, shared the clip on Instagram.

Of course, a lot of different groups of people have very different reactions to this clip, showing how the singer and this diss track still carry a lot of discourse. K.Dot Stans rejoiced, Drizzy's supporters tore it apart, folks who find the song played-out called this corny, and others who just think it's a jam don't get the big deal.

Nevertheless, the video is going viral right now, and folks are trying to decipher if Gomez has any ill feelings towards the 6ix God. That doesn't seem to be the case, as she really hasn't spoken on him negatively in the past.

What Grammys Did Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Win?

For those unaware, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" did a clean sweep at the 2025 Grammy Awards, taking home Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. Those categories were all the ones that it was nominated for that year.

Kendrick Lamar might win big Grammys this year, too. He's up for Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album for GNX; Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "luther" with SZA; Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips" with Clipse and "tv off" with Mustard and Lefty Gunplay; and Best Rap Song for "tv off." Kendrick already lost the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for which his SZA collab "30 For 30" was nominated... We'll see if he takes home anything else.

