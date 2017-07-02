sing along
- MusicBeyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance On "Disney Family Singalong"Beyoncé made everyone's night when she showed up on ABC's virtual "Disney Family Singalong" to do a rendition of "When You Wish Upon A Star."By Lynn S.
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Are Really Feeling Drake's New Song "War": WatchTakeoff already knows the words! By Noah C
- MusicDrake's Favourite Karaoke Songs Are Very UnsurprisingDrake was all smiles last night. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNas Gets Crowd To Sing Entire Prodigy Verse From "Shook Ones Pt. II"Nas gets the crowd going.By Matt F
- SportsEminem's "Lose Yourself" Gets The Orel Hershiser TreatmentWho knew Dodgers pitchers loved that "8 Mile" vibe?By Matt F