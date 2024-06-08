Keyshia Cole Sings With Damian Lillard At The Club Amid Hunxho Fling

BYGabriel Bras Nevares6.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A Night Of Love With Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz &amp; Jaheim
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 09: Keyshia Cole performs on stage during the "A Night of Love" tour at Prudential Center on February 09, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
For those unaware, Keyshia Cole recently both caught and dished out heat over her relationship with Hunxho.

Keyshia Cole's dealt with a lot this year on the social media front, handling backlash, gossip, speculation, and alleged disloyalty concerning her relationship with Hunxho. While we haven't heard much on that front as of late, it seems like she wants to just have a good time in the club and forget about the drama in the way she knows best: singing her heart out. Moreover, the R&B star recently gave an impromptu and simple performance at a nightclub during a DJ set, and to some fans' surprise, Damian Lillard was there in attendance singing right along with her. Folks in the comments noted their shared Oakland heritage before speculative and exaggerated fling rumors take over.

Jokes aside, Keyshia Cole probably feels untouchable in these moments, or at least, they provide a nice distraction from how hectic and overbearing the Internet can be. There are a lot more people speaking on her than she probably expected over this Hunxho thing, but that's just the gossip train that she can either take advantage of, push forward, or attempt to outright halt. For example, Momma Dee recently took to social media for an interview to warn folks that this couple could be a transactional one. It's the type of commentary that necessitates a label or any reason for being together that it's the simple likelihood that they enjoy each other's company.

Read More: Erykah Badu's Daughter Puma Curry Covers Keyshia Cole's "Love" On Live: Watch

Keyshia Cole & Damian Lillard In The Club

Elsewhere, Damian Lillard is having some fun of his own right now, and hopefully this Keyshia Cole crossover is one of many cool moments so far in his off-season. The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers despite some killer performances from Dame, plus the fact that he did not play for most of the series. Hopefully he achieves some sense of balance as well between his training, his personal life, and his hobbies and desires. After all, the All-Star deserves his rest to fuel next season's grind.

Meanwhile, Keyshia Cole will also have to dodge advances from Antonio Brown and some other antics in this current era of headlines. Whether the Hunxho relationship goes anywhere dramatic is a mystery for the rest of the year. But hopefully that continues to see other clips of every celebrity involved just having a good time. Lord knows that they won't find it on Twitter...

Read More: GloRilla Taunts Damian Lillard's Ex-Wife Kay'La With Jersey After Alleged DUI Shade

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Face Card Sundays All Black Dinner PartyViralMomma Dee Shades Hunxho & Keyshia Cole's Relationship As Potentially Transactional685
The Love Hard Tour: Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle - New Orleans, LAViralScrappy Trolls Keyshia Cole After Spat Over Allegedly Fake Relationship With Hunxho4.2K
2022 Summer Smash FestivalViralAntonio Brown Is Trying To Win Back Keyshia Cole Amid Recent Drama3.4K
Keyshia Cole Performs At Oakland ArenaViralKeyshia Cole Addresses Gloss Up & Hunxho's Steamy Photos After Reactivating Instagram13.7K