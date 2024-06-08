Keyshia Cole Sings With Damian Lillard At The Club Amid Hunxho Fling

For those unaware, Keyshia Cole recently both caught and dished out heat over her relationship with Hunxho.

Keyshia Cole's dealt with a lot this year on the social media front, handling backlash, gossip, speculation, and alleged disloyalty concerning her relationship with Hunxho. While we haven't heard much on that front as of late, it seems like she wants to just have a good time in the club and forget about the drama in the way she knows best: singing her heart out. Moreover, the R&B star recently gave an impromptu and simple performance at a nightclub during a DJ set, and to some fans' surprise, Damian Lillard was there in attendance singing right along with her. Folks in the comments noted their shared Oakland heritage before speculative and exaggerated fling rumors take over.

Jokes aside, Keyshia Cole probably feels untouchable in these moments, or at least, they provide a nice distraction from how hectic and overbearing the Internet can be. There are a lot more people speaking on her than she probably expected over this Hunxho thing, but that's just the gossip train that she can either take advantage of, push forward, or attempt to outright halt. For example, Momma Dee recently took to social media for an interview to warn folks that this couple could be a transactional one. It's the type of commentary that necessitates a label or any reason for being together that it's the simple likelihood that they enjoy each other's company.

Keyshia Cole & Damian Lillard In The Club

Elsewhere, Damian Lillard is having some fun of his own right now, and hopefully this Keyshia Cole crossover is one of many cool moments so far in his off-season. The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers despite some killer performances from Dame, plus the fact that he did not play for most of the series. Hopefully he achieves some sense of balance as well between his training, his personal life, and his hobbies and desires. After all, the All-Star deserves his rest to fuel next season's grind.