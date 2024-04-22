Damian Lillard Drops A Monster 35-Point First Half On The Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard had quite the playoff debut for the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard showed out in his first playoff action in two years, dropping 35 points in the first half against the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks are without their MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out of game one with an injury. All the pressure was on Dame to lead the Bucks against an opponent that has had their number all season. The Pacers were 4-1 against the Bucks this season. The playoffs are a different animal altogether, and Damian Lillard looked to send a message early.

Dame scored 35 points in 24 minutes, lighting it up from long range and hitting six three-pointers to build a huge lead on the Pacers. The Bucks and Lillard came out strong and just overmatched the Pacers early with their energy. Indiana could not shoot the ball early on, resulting in a half where, as a team, they only outscored Dame. It's a huge wake-up call for the Pacers, who, despite being a young team, were the trendy pick against the Bucks because they have played so well against them in the regular season.

Dame Puts on A Show In Game 1

Damian Lillard's first half was something to behold. His performance was the perfect playoff debut for his new team's fans, who should now be familiar with how Dame works. Lillard just makes impossible shots look easy, and he is the ultimate showman. It's also a big win because the Bucks' best player didn't even play. The Bucks are probably more comfortable being cautious with Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury and allowing him to fully heal before throwing him back out there. Dame's performance is a reminder of why the Bucks traded for the all-star.

The Indiana Pacers were not ready for Damian Lillard and the Bucks. The energy levels and nerves of the playoffs clearly got to a young team. The only bright spot was veteran and NBA champion Pascal Siakam, who played great, putting up 36 points in. a losing effort. The Pacers went on a run in the second half of the play of Siakam and T.J. McConnell and kept the game close. Ultimately, they couldn't overtake the Bucks, and it was because of Lillard's first-half explosion combined with poor shooting. Lillard clearly remembered the trash talk from earlier in the season and reminded them that it's Dame time now.

