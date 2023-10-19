Terry Stotts, Damian Lillard’s Former Head Coach, Resigns As Bucks Assistant

Terry Stotts, who worked with Damian Lillard as the Trail Blazers head coach for nine years, has resigned as an assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks. Stotts joined the coaching staff assembled by new Bucks coach Adrian Griffin earlier this year. Furthermore, it was Stotts' first coaching role since parting ways with the Blazers in 2021. However, he announced his decision to leave Milwaukee before the season began. No reason has been given for Stotts' departure, nor is it clear whether Griffin will seek a replacement.

Additionally, the move comes just a few weeks after Stotts was reunited with Lillard, by far the best player on the team during his Blazers tenure. The Bucks acquired Lillard from the Blazers in the biggest trade of the offseason, working with the Phoenix Suns in a three-team deal to land Giannis' new tandem partner. Stotts and Lillard won 402 games together and made eight playoff appearances. However, it's unknown if Lillard's presence in Milwaukee contributed in any way to Stotts' departure.

Giannis And Lillard Mixed In First Outings

Bucks fans got their first look at the Giannis-Lillard pairing earlier this week as the tandem made their debut against the Lakers in a preseason matchup. They combined for 30 points and 10 rebounds with Giannis playing 15 minutes and Lillard playing 22. Their second outing against the Thunder wasn't as magical. Lillard was held to 5 points in 25 minutes, including a dismal 0-5 mark from three. Giannis fared better, putting up a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in 25 minutes. So far, the pair have gone 1-1 in the preseason, with a game against the Grizzlies on Friday.

Hopefully, all the kinks will be worked out before the Bucks open the regular season against the Sixers next week. On paper, the tandem should be perfect. Giannis at least has absolutely no concerns about an offensive "competition" according to comments he made over the weekend. "We're going to let Dame be Dame. There won't be any competition. He will have the ball more," Giannis said from the Bucks training camp earlier this month.

