Kay'La Lillard's Pokes Fun At Glorilla After DUI Arrest Reports: "Free GloLillard"

In the ever-dynamic realm of celebrity drama, Kayla Lillard, estranged wife of NBA's Damian Lillard, has entered the chat. In response to Glorilla's recent arrest on suspicion of DUI in Georgia, Kay'La poked in on the jokes. The rapper, known by her legal name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, found herself in the spotlight after reportedly being apprehended in Suwanee, Georgia, a suburb just outside Atlanta. Amidst this backdrop of legal trouble, Kayla Lillard took to social media to laugh at the situation. Moreover, she reposted Glorilla's mugshot with a caption that provocatively read "free glolillard," accompanied by a laughing face emoji and the hashtag "#sisterwife." "She mad, hurt and taking it out on the wrong person," one person commented on the situation.

"So Glo got Damian? Is that what she is telling us?" another user questioned. "Girl take that man last name off your name," another said. The response seemingly stemmed when Glorilla made a bold move a couple weeks ago shooting her shot at Dame. She posted a picture with Damian Lillard during all-star weekend and teasingly questioning his relationship status with the caption, "Who man is this? Cause I want him #getemglo." She added, "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really don't give af." Glo's tone in the social post made it seem as though she really didn't care who's man it was. And that she would fight over him.

Read More: GloRilla Claims Megan Thee Stallion Learned How To Twerk From Her

Kay'La Lillard Makes Fun Of Glo

Furthermore, to truly appreciate the gravity of this unfolding drama, it's essential to rewind to 2021, when Damian Lillard exchanged vows with his college sweetheart, Kay’La Hanson. They had a star-studded ceremony featuring performances by Snoop Dogg and Common. However, the marital bliss was short-lived, as Damian's subsequent move from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks in late 2023 signaled the beginning of the end for their relationship. The following divorce proceedings cited "irreconcilable differences" as the catalyst for their separation.

Moreover, Glorilla's arrest on Tuesday morning (April 16) only served to heighten the tension surrounding this already tumultuous narrative. According to reports from TMZ, officers detected the odor of marijuana and alcohol during a routine traffic stop, leading to Glorilla's detainment. In an odd twist, it was noted in the police report that Glorilla's breast was exposed during the encounter, prompting officers to address the situation. Stay tuned to HNHH as the saga of Glorilla, Damian Lillard, and Kayla Lillard unfolds.

Read More: What Happened Between JT & GloRilla?