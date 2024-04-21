GloRilla Taunts Damian Lillard's Ex-Wife Kay'La With Jersey After Alleged DUI Shade

Last week, it was reported that GloRilla was arrested in Atlanta for alleged DUI, expectedly garnering reactions from countless social media users and peers. One of the first to respond was Damian Lillard's estranged wife Kay'La, and commenters thought she was throwing shade. “Free GloLillard [laughing emoji],” she captioned a photo of the femcee's mugshot, which she shared to her Instagram story. “#Sisterwife."

Her post came only a couple of months after GloRilla showed interest in Damian on Twitter/X, sharing a photo of the two of them at the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis. "Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo," she wondered at the time. She later went on to Tweet, "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."

GloRilla Rocks "GloLillard" Jersey

When asked about GloRilla shooting her shot last month, Damian simply said, “No comment, my brother.” It looks like GloRilla isn't dodging any smoke, however, recently poking fun at the debacle with a new jersey. The bright yellow jersey in question says "GloLillard" on the back, a nod to Kay'La's seemingly shady post. Kay'La has yet to address Glo's apparent response to her comments.

Damian and Kay'La officially parted ways in October of last year, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce. According to court docs, Kay'La moved out of Damian's $7.7M Portland home in December of 2022 while he stayed behind. They share three young children together. As for GloRilla's alleged DUI arrest, bodycam footage of the incident surfaced online last week, showing the "Blessed" performer taking part in various field sobriety tests. What do you think of Kay'La Lillard seemingly throwing shade at GloRilla after the rapper's arrest for alleged DUI? What about her firing back with a "GloLillard" jersey? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

