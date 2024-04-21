GloRilla Taunts Damian Lillard's Ex-Wife Kay'La With Jersey After Alleged DUI Shade

GloRilla is fully embracing her "GloLillard" nickname.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
515 Views
Tommy Hilfiger - Arrivals - February 2024 New York Fashion Week

Last week, it was reported that GloRilla was arrested in Atlanta for alleged DUI, expectedly garnering reactions from countless social media users and peers. One of the first to respond was Damian Lillard's estranged wife Kay'La, and commenters thought she was throwing shade. “Free GloLillard [laughing emoji],” she captioned a photo of the femcee's mugshot, which she shared to her Instagram story. “#Sisterwife."

Her post came only a couple of months after GloRilla showed interest in Damian on Twitter/X, sharing a photo of the two of them at the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis. "Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo," she wondered at the time. She later went on to Tweet, "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."

Read More: GloRilla Does Field Sobriety Tests In Bodycam Footage From DUI Arrest

GloRilla Rocks "GloLillard" Jersey

When asked about GloRilla shooting her shot last month, Damian simply said, “No comment, my brother.” It looks like GloRilla isn't dodging any smoke, however, recently poking fun at the debacle with a new jersey. The bright yellow jersey in question says "GloLillard" on the back, a nod to Kay'La's seemingly shady post. Kay'La has yet to address Glo's apparent response to her comments.

Damian and Kay'La officially parted ways in October of last year, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce. According to court docs, Kay'La moved out of Damian's $7.7M Portland home in December of 2022 while he stayed behind. They share three young children together. As for GloRilla's alleged DUI arrest, bodycam footage of the incident surfaced online last week, showing the "Blessed" performer taking part in various field sobriety tests. What do you think of Kay'La Lillard seemingly throwing shade at GloRilla after the rapper's arrest for alleged DUI? What about her firing back with a "GloLillard" jersey? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: GloRilla Angers The Internet After Posing With A Bottle Of Liquor On Instagram Following DUI Arrest

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2022 NBA Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston RocketsMusicKay'La Lillard's Pokes Fun At Glorilla After DUI Arrest Reports: "Free GloLillard"38.2K
GloRilla arrestedMusicGloRilla Arrested In Georgia: What We Know2.4K
2022 American Music Awards - Red CarpetMusicGloRilla Does Field Sobriety Tests In Bodycam Footage From DUI Arrest6.9K
Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show Presented By Puma - Front Row &amp; Backstage - February 2024 New York Fashion WeekMusicGloRilla Thirsts Over Damian Lillard At NBA All-Star Weekend58.6K