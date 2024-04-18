GloRilla Angers The Internet After Posing With A Bottle Of Liquor On Instagram Following DUI Arrest

GloRilla has been making headlines over the last 12 hours for all of the wrong reasons. Overall, it was revealed that the artist was hit with a DUI arrest in Georgia. Furthermore, there were details that a wardrobe malfunction took place during the arrest. Even Damian Lillard's ex-wife weighed in on the whole thing, making this that much more serious. Ultimately, fans are confused as to what really went down, and of course, some are just straight up disappointed. After all, you can easily hurt someone by driving under the influence.

Unfortunately, it appears as though GloRilla doesn't see the seriousness in what went down. According to The Neighborhood Talk, following her arrest, she took to Twitter where she posted a photo of herself with a Taylor Port bottle. Considering what she was arrested for, this came across as extremely distasteful. Although the tweet has since been deleted, fans are very much unimpressed with what they saw, and they have been making those feelings known.

GloRilla Has Fans Upset

In the comments section over on The Neighborhood Talk, fans ripped Glo apart for her actions, and her subsequent post on IG. "She could’ve killed somebody and she thinking it’s a game," one person wrote. "Having lost someone close to me as a result of another person driving drunk…this disgusts me. SMH," said another. Needless to say, a lot of fans are extremely upset about this, and it is understandable as to why. At this time, Glo has yet to make an official comment on the arrest. Only time will tell if she apologizes.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you think that posting this image was in poor taste? Do you think that fans are right to be upset about the situation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

