GloRilla Does Field Sobriety Tests In Bodycam Footage From DUI Arrest

Earlier this week, GloRilla's lucky streak came to a screeching halt when the femcee was arrested and booked for driving under the influence. Reportedly, the femcee was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn at a red light in Georgia. Upon approaching her, however, an officer could smell marijuana and alcohol coming from her car. Now, bodycam footage of her arrest has made its way online, showing her doing various field sobriety tests.

In the first video, GloRilla is seen chatting with an officer through her window, repeatedly telling her that she's "cool" when asked about how many drinks she'd had that night. She then asked the officer whether or not she knew who she was, which she didn't. At one point in the video, she told the officer she had a gun in the backseat of her car registered under her name, though it wasn't listed in the police report.

After exiting the vehicle, GloRilla inquired about her rights as they pertained to refusing a breathalyzer test. They told her that she had the right to refuse, and the female officer pointed out that GloRilla's breast was exposed, which she then fixed. Eventually, she agreed to some field sobriety tests, which she's seen doing in the footage. While Glo appeared to do pretty well, officers clearly weren't convinced, as she was taken into custody.

GloRilla Does Field Sobriety Tests

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though GloRilla's reaction to the arrest has fans impressed either. Earlier today, she shared a photo of herself on Twitter/X holding a bottle of Taylor Port. Considering that she was just arrested for drinking and driving, many felt this was in poor taste. She's since deleted the post. What do you think of GloRilla's DUI arrest? What about the newly-surfaced bodycam footage? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

