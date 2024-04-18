GloRilla Does Field Sobriety Tests In Bodycam Footage From DUI Arrest

In the footage, GloRilla tells officers she has a gun in the car, addresses a wardrobe malfunction, and more.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
642 Views
2022 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Earlier this week, GloRilla's lucky streak came to a screeching halt when the femcee was arrested and booked for driving under the influence. Reportedly, the femcee was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn at a red light in Georgia. Upon approaching her, however, an officer could smell marijuana and alcohol coming from her car. Now, bodycam footage of her arrest has made its way online, showing her doing various field sobriety tests.

In the first video, GloRilla is seen chatting with an officer through her window, repeatedly telling her that she's "cool" when asked about how many drinks she'd had that night. She then asked the officer whether or not she knew who she was, which she didn't. At one point in the video, she told the officer she had a gun in the backseat of her car registered under her name, though it wasn't listed in the police report.

Read More: GloRilla Arrested In Georgia: What We Know

GloRilla Chats With Officers In New Arrest Bodycam Footage

After exiting the vehicle, GloRilla inquired about her rights as they pertained to refusing a breathalyzer test. They told her that she had the right to refuse, and the female officer pointed out that GloRilla's breast was exposed, which she then fixed. Eventually, she agreed to some field sobriety tests, which she's seen doing in the footage. While Glo appeared to do pretty well, officers clearly weren't convinced, as she was taken into custody.

GloRilla Does Field Sobriety Tests

 

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though GloRilla's reaction to the arrest has fans impressed either. Earlier today, she shared a photo of herself on Twitter/X holding a bottle of Taylor Port. Considering that she was just arrested for drinking and driving, many felt this was in poor taste. She's since deleted the post. What do you think of GloRilla's DUI arrest? What about the newly-surfaced bodycam footage? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: GloRilla Angers The Internet After Posing With A Bottle Of Liquor On Instagram Following DUI Arrest

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
GloRilla arrestedMusicGloRilla Arrested In Georgia: What We Know268
April Fools Comedy JamMusicGloRilla Has Wardrobe Malfunction During DUI Arrest In Georgia2.2K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ArrivalsMusicGloRilla Provides Shocking Explanation For Unzipped Pants3.7K
2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend OneMusicGloRilla Responds To Fabolous' Criticism Of Women In Rap4.5K