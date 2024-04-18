GloRilla Arrested In Georgia: What We Know

GloRilla’s had the rap game on lock, though she’s unfortunately facing some legal hurdles after police arrested her. The Memphis-based rapper, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested on Tuesday, April 16th after a run-in with the police in Gwinnett County, GA. who took her into custody on a DUI charge, among other infractions. Below, we’ve broken down what we know so far.

Read More: GloRilla Is Unstoppable On "Yeah Glo!"

Details Surrounding Arrest

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, the police in said that Glorilla's arrest occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at 4 a.m. when police saw a car execute an illegal U-turn at a red light. Immediately, the police flagged down the vehicle out of suspicion of the driver, prompting a traffic stop to investigate further. Police said they detected scents of cannabis and alcohol emanating from the vehicle. GloRilla, who revealed that she was returning from a venue, later admitted that she consumed alcohol earlier in the evening, though she insisted that she was capable of safely operating a motor vehicle. However, she declined to disclose how much alcohol she consumed.

Field Sobriety Test

GloRilla at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

As a result of her admission, GloRilla underwent a field sobriety test. The police report states that she exhibited signs of impairment including struggling to maintain balance and following instructions. They claimed that she performed poorly on the eye-follow-test, walk-and-turn, and one-leg balance. However, things took a further turn once GloRilla reportedly refused to undergo a breathalyzer test. Moreover, police noted that GloRilla suffered a wardrobe malfunction as one of GloRilla's breasts inadvertently became exposed ahead of her arrest.

Read More: What Happened Between JT & GloRilla?

GloRilla Posts Bond

Fortunately, this episode only lasted a few hours for the Memphis rapper. Police took her into custody on charges of DUI, open container and failure to obey a traffic control device. The rapper had one of her associates pick up her vehicle while police brought her to the station. There, she posted a bond of $1,956 and was later released, per WSBTV.

Response To Arrest

Thusfar, GloRilla hasn’t directly acknowledged her arrest. However, she did post an image of herself with a bottle of Taylor Port after she was released, further angering fans. Though purported mugshots have surfaced online, the rapper has continued to push her single, “Wanna Be” ft. Megan Thee Stallion – her Instagram page is flooded with posts from the single’s inspired challenge. However, GloRilla’s arrest also earned her some trolls, specifically from Damian Lillard’s estranged wife. Kay’la Lillard shared a photo of GloRilla’s mugshot to her Instagram Story, writing, “Free GloLillard #sisterwife.” If you recall, Glo previously tried to shoot her shot at the NBA star, which kind of backfired on her.

What’s Next For Glo?

Hopefully, the chapter surrounding GloRilla's arrest will all be resolved soon, especially since she is set to hit the road in the coming months. Following the release of GloRilla’s single, “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston rapper announced that she would be hitting the road on the 2024 Hot Girl Summer tour which kicks off in Minneapolis on May 14th. Glo recently dropped off her project, Ehhthang Ehhthang which has continued to impact the charts.

[Via][Via]