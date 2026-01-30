Kendrick Lamar Could Beat Jay-Z & Kanye West's Grammys Records

For those unaware, K.Dot currently has 22 wins out of 66 current nominations, including his 2026 nods. Ye has 24 out of 76, whereas Hov leads the pack with 25 out of a staggering 89. If the pgLang creative secures two golden gramophones, he will have tied Kanye; one more leads to a tie with the Roc Nation mogul. But if he wins four or more, then he will officially become the most awarded rapper in Grammys history. If Lamar wins all his nominations, he will be six awards ahead of the Brooklyn MC.

Of course, folks have their debates over who deserves this achievement and how quickly will the next person beat it. But after such a gargantuan run from Mr. "Opened His Mouth," we doubt he will walk away empty-handed.

Kendrick Lamar's Grammys Wins & Nominations

For those unaware, Kendrick Lamar's most recent Grammys wins were for his Drake diss track "Not Like Us." It took home Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance last year.

This year, Kendrick Lamar's Grammy nominations include both Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album for GNX, both Record and Song Of The Year for "luther" with SZA, two Best Rap performance nominations for "tv off" with Mustard and Lefty Gunplay and "Chains & Whips" with Clipse, Best Rap Song for "tv off," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "30 For 30" with SZA, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "luther."

We will see what awards, if any, the former TDE artist walks away with. If he beats the records, maybe Jay-Z and Kanye West will retake their throne down the line. Or someone else entirely. Either way, their gargantuan statuses warrant recognition.