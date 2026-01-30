Kendrick Lamar Could Beat Jay-Z & Kanye West's Grammys Records

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Could Beat Jay Z Grammys Record This Weekend
Jan. 28, 2018: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Usp Entertainment 60th Annual Grammy Awards E Ent Usa Ny. © Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z are among the Grammys' most awarded hip-hop artists in history, and this awards season could crown a new king.

Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z have not officially collaborated since the "B***h, Don't Kill My Vibe" remix, but their careers continue to cross over in curious ways. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, this Sunday (February 1), Kendrick's nine nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards mean that he could break Jay's record as the most awarded rapper in Grammys history. If he does, the Compton lyricist would also break Kanye West's record.

For those unaware, K.Dot currently has 22 wins out of 66 current nominations, including his 2026 nods. Ye has 24 out of 76, whereas Hov leads the pack with 25 out of a staggering 89. If the pgLang creative secures two golden gramophones, he will have tied Kanye; one more leads to a tie with the Roc Nation mogul. But if he wins four or more, then he will officially become the most awarded rapper in Grammys history. If Lamar wins all his nominations, he will be six awards ahead of the Brooklyn MC.

Of course, folks have their debates over who deserves this achievement and how quickly will the next person beat it. But after such a gargantuan run from Mr. "Opened His Mouth," we doubt he will walk away empty-handed.

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

Kendrick Lamar's Grammys Wins & Nominations

For those unaware, Kendrick Lamar's most recent Grammys wins were for his Drake diss track "Not Like Us." It took home Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance last year.

This year, Kendrick Lamar's Grammy nominations include both Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album for GNX, both Record and Song Of The Year for "luther" with SZA, two Best Rap performance nominations for "tv off" with Mustard and Lefty Gunplay and "Chains & Whips" with Clipse, Best Rap Song for "tv off," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "30 For 30" with SZA, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "luther."

We will see what awards, if any, the former TDE artist walks away with. If he beats the records, maybe Jay-Z and Kanye West will retake their throne down the line. Or someone else entirely. Either way, their gargantuan statuses warrant recognition.

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Grammys Submissions 2026 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar's Official Grammys Submissions For 2026 Revealed
Kendrick Lamar Grammys Nominations 2026 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Leads 2026 Grammys Nominations Among All Artists
Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Tour Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Surprises Atlanta Fans With Playboi Carti During “Grand National” Tour
Grammys Rap Nominees 2026 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Cardi B & More Nominated For 2026 Rap Grammys
Comments 0