best rap song
- MusicJT Salutes Nicki Minaj After Grammy Loss: "I Love You"The post comes after Nicki Minaj was mistakenly announced as a Grammy winner.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" Mistakenly Announced As Grammys Best Rap Song, The Barbz Go WildThe Barbz are convinced this was an inside job.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSocial Media Reacts To Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Being Best Rap Song Of 2023 On "Rolling Stone" List"To be fair, every song up there is pure trash," one disgruntled user wrote earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Rap SongThe nominees for Best Rap Song at the 2024 Grammys are here and we're discussing them all to refresh your mind in case you missed any. By Paul Barnes
- MusicKendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song For "The Heart Part 5"Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" has already won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 2023 Grammys.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Misses Grammys, Wins 2 Awards For "Donda"Kanye West won two awards for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. By Aron A.
- MusicGrammys CEO Responds To Backlash Over Marilyn Manson's NominationsMarilyn Manson is nominated in Best Rap Song and Album Of The Year categories for his contributions to Kanye West's "DONDA." By Aron A.