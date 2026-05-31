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roots picnic freestyle
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Jay-Z Finally Responds To Nicki Minaj In Roots Picnic Freestyle
Nicki Minaj has been arguably Jay-Z's loudest critic within hip-hop these past few years, and this new Roots Picnic freestyle claps back.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 31, 2026