Lance “Un” Rivera Issues Open Letter Response To Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle

It’s been about a month since Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic freestyle, and it still has the people talking. Of course, the a capella contained several responses to those who’ve smeared his name, but a few others caught strays. Lance “Un” Rivera is among those. During the freestyle, Jay referenced the infamous 1999 stabbing that led to his three-year probation sentence for a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault.

Rivera had remained rather quiet about the situation since the performance, but on the weekend, he finally broke his silence. In an open letter shared on Instagram, he expressed praise for Jay-Z’s evolution, his contributions to the culture, and the inspiration that he gave many across America. The letter also cited that Jay showed the possibilities of healing, learning, ownership, and self-awareness.

The letter largely centered around Jay’s positive contributions and emphasizing his positive contributions. However, in a later interview with The Art Of Dialogue, he expressed the frustration that he had with the freestyle.

“I thought it was not one of the best bars that he’s had,” Rivera said. “I think what people need to understand is that most of Jay-Z’s intentions are purely based on marketing rollouts. I was part of the rollout for the products that are going out right now in the streets. So, I fell victim to that.”

Lance “Un” Rivera Doesn’t Want To Be Part Of A Rollout

The main grievances that Lance “Un” Rivera had centered around how he’s constantly mentioned when Jay’s either trying to push a new product or trying to reinforce his reputation. That, in particular, became even more upsetting in contrast to Jay’s message about healing from trauma.

“If you want to send the message to your brand and your partnerships that you’re dangerous… using me as an example of how dangerous you are just to sell products, then that’s up to him,” Rivera said. “I’m not against him making money… find another way to make you a tough guy, a bad guy. Stop using me to do it. Unless you’re going to pay me, send me a check. I’ll be a part of your marketing strategy.”

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