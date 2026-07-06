Lil Wayne Announces Madi Cannon Breakup, Reveals They Were Never Engaged

BY Alexander Cole
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Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.
Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lil Wayne and Madi Cannon were thought to be engaged, but as it turns out, the couple have decided to part ways.

Lil Wayne has been making some headlines as of late, for a multitude of reasons. For instance, he recently skipped a show in Bangor, Maine, before showing up at his Gilford, New Hampshire show, two hours late.

Furthermore, the legendary rapper has been sparking speculation thanks to his alleged fiancée, Madi Cannon. Late last week, Skip Bayless posted a photo of the couple. Subsequently, over the weekend, Cannon posted a cozy photo of the two. However, it appears as though the relationship has taken a sudden turn.

During a recent live stream, Wayne revealed the truth about his relationship with Cannon. As it turns out, the two were never actually engaged. Moreover, Wayne and Cannon have decided to break up. Based on the tone of the video, it seems like the breakup was initiated by Wayne.

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Lil Wayne & Madi Cannon Are No More

Lil Wayne said he broke up with Cannon because of the current climate and all of the noise that would be generated as a result of their coupling. He said that Cannon is a beautiful person with a beautiful soul, and that he doesn't want to put her through dark times. Ultimately, he felt as though breaking up with her would save her from some severe backlash online. "I don't want to be a burden to such an amazing person," he said matter-of-factly.

These are all heartbreaking admissions, and you can tell that this has been weighing on Lil Wayne for some time. With his ongoing tour and the recent backlash to his absences, there is no doubt that this is a heavy moment.

Wayne's next tour stop will be on Thursday, July 16 in Des Moines, Iowa.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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