Lil Wayne Announces Madi Cannon Breakup, Reveals They Were Never Engaged

Lil Wayne has been making some headlines as of late, for a multitude of reasons. For instance, he recently skipped a show in Bangor, Maine, before showing up at his Gilford, New Hampshire show, two hours late.

Furthermore, the legendary rapper has been sparking speculation thanks to his alleged fiancée, Madi Cannon. Late last week, Skip Bayless posted a photo of the couple. Subsequently, over the weekend, Cannon posted a cozy photo of the two. However, it appears as though the relationship has taken a sudden turn.

During a recent live stream, Wayne revealed the truth about his relationship with Cannon. As it turns out, the two were never actually engaged. Moreover, Wayne and Cannon have decided to break up. Based on the tone of the video, it seems like the breakup was initiated by Wayne.

Lil Wayne & Madi Cannon Are No More

Lil Wayne said he broke up with Cannon because of the current climate and all of the noise that would be generated as a result of their coupling. He said that Cannon is a beautiful person with a beautiful soul, and that he doesn't want to put her through dark times. Ultimately, he felt as though breaking up with her would save her from some severe backlash online. "I don't want to be a burden to such an amazing person," he said matter-of-factly.

These are all heartbreaking admissions, and you can tell that this has been weighing on Lil Wayne for some time. With his ongoing tour and the recent backlash to his absences, there is no doubt that this is a heavy moment.

Wayne's next tour stop will be on Thursday, July 16 in Des Moines, Iowa.