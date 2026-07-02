Lil Wayne Appears At Michael Rubin's White Party Just One Day After Canceling Maine Show

Lil Wayne has been catching heat over the last 24 hours after skipping out on his show in Bangor, Maine. The show was supposed to go down on Tuesday as part of his 20+ Years of Carter Classics North American tour.

While 2 Chainz arrived to open for Wayne, the legendary MC never showed up, and fans were told to go home. Wayne eventually took to social media and apologized for what went down, although he never gave an explanation.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry,” Wayne said. “The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders. I ain’t s–t without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”

Earlier today, TMZ reported that Wayne was attending Michael Rubin's white party on Wednesday in the Hamptons. Given the timing, this has proven to be a bit of a bad look.

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Lil Wayne Attends White Party

Following Wayne's missed show, numerous fans showcased their disappointment to the media. One even said that they drove six hours from Canada.

“I came here for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz and it was the most terrible experience. We drove over six hours to be here,” Rita Sack, a fan from Nova Scotia told WABI. “Never mind the money. It’s like, moments in life and that was going to be a moment. [My friend] left her six-month baby for the first time. Like, it’s people’s time. Just don’t waste people’s time. We paid for Lil Wayne. Like, the least you can do is come out for a minute, apologize, you know? Like, just take the moment and be like, hey guys, sorry, not feeling it, feeling a little sick.”

If there is one thing for sure here, it is that you can't get anything past TMZ.