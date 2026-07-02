Lil Wayne Appears At Michael Rubin's White Party Just One Day After Canceling Maine Show

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Lil Wayne looks on in the second quarter against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
After bailing on his Maine show on Tuesday, Lil Wayne found himself partying with Michael Rubin on Wednesday.

Lil Wayne has been catching heat over the last 24 hours after skipping out on his show in Bangor, Maine. The show was supposed to go down on Tuesday as part of his 20+ Years of Carter Classics North American tour.

While 2 Chainz arrived to open for Wayne, the legendary MC never showed up, and fans were told to go home. Wayne eventually took to social media and apologized for what went down, although he never gave an explanation.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry,” Wayne said. “The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders. I ain’t s–t without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”

Earlier today, TMZ reported that Wayne was attending Michael Rubin's white party on Wednesday in the Hamptons. Given the timing, this has proven to be a bit of a bad look.

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Lil Wayne Attends White Party

Following Wayne's missed show, numerous fans showcased their disappointment to the media. One even said that they drove six hours from Canada.

“I came here for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz and it was the most terrible experience. We drove over six hours to be here,” Rita Sack, a fan from Nova Scotia told WABI. “Never mind the money. It’s like, moments in life and that was going to be a moment. [My friend] left her six-month baby for the first time. Like, it’s people’s time. Just don’t waste people’s time. We paid for Lil Wayne. Like, the least you can do is come out for a minute, apologize, you know? Like, just take the moment and be like, hey guys, sorry, not feeling it, feeling a little sick.”

If there is one thing for sure here, it is that you can't get anything past TMZ.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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