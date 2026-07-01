Lil Wayne Angers Fans After Failing To Show Up For Maine Concert

Lil Wayne has often drawn controversy for his concert absences, and the expansion of his Tha Carter anniversary tour has sadly kicked off to a similar start. According to TMZ, he did not show up for a concert in Maine last night (Tuesday, June 30) that was meant to kick the trek off at the Bangor waterfront with special guest 2 Chainz (who did reportedly perform). The Game will also reportedly appear as a special guest during the concert series.

The outlet cited a local report that claimed the venue informed the crowd Weezy wasn't going to perform just a few minutes after Wayne's allegedly scheduled appearance time of 10:45PM local time. But the show began hours before, so the timeline of the specific parts of the concert is longer.

At press time, there hasn't been an official explanation from his team, and fans are figuring out refund opportunities via ticket sellers and providers. Per WABI 5, Waterfront Concerts President Alex Gray apologized to the crowd and suggested they canceled the show because they asked the city for a curfew extension they were not able to secure.

Lil Wayne fans expressed anger at this online, whether just pure disappointment or accusing the hip-hop legend of neglect. His next concert of this tour will reportedly take place tomorrow night (Thursday, June 2) at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York. We will see if Wayne or his camp address this absence before then.

Lil Wayne's No-Show Concert

Amid fan reactions on Twitter, many fans responded to Tunechi being on Twitter the morning after the canceled show without responding to the backlash. "Nobody told Lil Wayne he had a concert in Maine last night," one user wrote.

It's the New Orleans MC's latest concert cancelation controversy following a history of no-shows, walk-offs, and more. However, all of these have different reasons and contexts, and many of them don't have exact explanations for what went down.

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