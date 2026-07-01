Lil Wayne Angers Fans After Failing To Show Up For Maine Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Lil Wayne was supposed to kick off his "Tha Carter" anniversary tour's extension with 2 Chainz and The Game last night.

Lil Wayne has often drawn controversy for his concert absences, and the expansion of his Tha Carter anniversary tour has sadly kicked off to a similar start. According to TMZ, he did not show up for a concert in Maine last night (Tuesday, June 30) that was meant to kick the trek off at the Bangor waterfront with special guest 2 Chainz (who did reportedly perform). The Game will also reportedly appear as a special guest during the concert series.

The outlet cited a local report that claimed the venue informed the crowd Weezy wasn't going to perform just a few minutes after Wayne's allegedly scheduled appearance time of 10:45PM local time. But the show began hours before, so the timeline of the specific parts of the concert is longer.

At press time, there hasn't been an official explanation from his team, and fans are figuring out refund opportunities via ticket sellers and providers. Per WABI 5, Waterfront Concerts President Alex Gray apologized to the crowd and suggested they canceled the show because they asked the city for a curfew extension they were not able to secure.

Lil Wayne fans expressed anger at this online, whether just pure disappointment or accusing the hip-hop legend of neglect. His next concert of this tour will reportedly take place tomorrow night (Thursday, June 2) at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York. We will see if Wayne or his camp address this absence before then.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Lil Wayne's No-Show Concert

Amid fan reactions on Twitter, many fans responded to Tunechi being on Twitter the morning after the canceled show without responding to the backlash. "Nobody told Lil Wayne he had a concert in Maine last night," one user wrote.

It's the New Orleans MC's latest concert cancelation controversy following a history of no-shows, walk-offs, and more. However, all of these have different reasons and contexts, and many of them don't have exact explanations for what went down.

Fans React

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne is sparking Verzuz debates thanks to a recently published 2023 interview with DJ Drama. Now, he has even more discussion to address, and we'll see if he does so on the rest of this tour. Elsewhere, fans are hoping for another chance, or at least a refund.

Read More: Lil Wayne Is The Most Influential Rapper Alive – LaRussell Just Outlined Why It's Complicated

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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