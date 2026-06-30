Lil Wayne Explains Why He Will Never Do Verzuz

While his last couple of albums have missed the mark, there is no denying that Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers ever. Overall, he is responsible for some massive hits and iconic songs. Furthermore, his technical skill makes him among some of the most proficient rappers to pick up a mic.

For years, fans have been holding out hope that he would do a Verzuz battle. There are plenty of elite MCs he could go up against and win. Ever since the creation of Verzuz in 2020, the speculation and anticipation have been endless. However, Wayne has remained on the sidelines.

Today, DJ Drama released his entire "Gangsta Grillz Podcast" interview with Wayne, which was conducted back in 2023. During the conversation, the two spoke about whether or not Wayne would ever do a Verzuz. Wayne was quick to say no, and offered an interesting reason.

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Lil Wayne Is A Confident Man

“If I am competing against whoever I’m competing against, I will embarrass you," Lil Wayne said. Simply put, he doesn't think anyone can beat him. It's just not something that would be entertaining for him.

The problem is that Wayne would have to go up against another mainstream superstar, who is probably just as unlikely to accept. Names like Eminem, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z come to mind. While these would be epic matchups, it would be difficult to get the logistics right.