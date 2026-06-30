Lil Wayne Explains Why He Will Never Do Verzuz

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.
Name you know: Lil Wayne Birth name: Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
During a conversation with DJ Drama, Lil Wayne offered an explanation for why he would never do a Verzuz battle.

While his last couple of albums have missed the mark, there is no denying that Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers ever. Overall, he is responsible for some massive hits and iconic songs. Furthermore, his technical skill makes him among some of the most proficient rappers to pick up a mic.

For years, fans have been holding out hope that he would do a Verzuz battle. There are plenty of elite MCs he could go up against and win. Ever since the creation of Verzuz in 2020, the speculation and anticipation have been endless. However, Wayne has remained on the sidelines.

Today, DJ Drama released his entire "Gangsta Grillz Podcast" interview with Wayne, which was conducted back in 2023. During the conversation, the two spoke about whether or not Wayne would ever do a Verzuz. Wayne was quick to say no, and offered an interesting reason.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Lil Wayne Is A Confident Man

“If I am competing against whoever I’m competing against, I will embarrass you," Lil Wayne said. Simply put, he doesn't think anyone can beat him. It's just not something that would be entertaining for him.

The problem is that Wayne would have to go up against another mainstream superstar, who is probably just as unlikely to accept. Names like Eminem, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z come to mind. While these would be epic matchups, it would be difficult to get the logistics right.

It's hard to say if Wayne would ever change his mind on this. After all, he made these comments three years ago. A lot can change in three years, and with Verzuz standing strong, perhaps he will change his tune.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt Music DJ Drama Reveals Whether He'd Do A Verzuz With DJ Khaled
2023 Global Citizen Concert Pop Culture Funk Flex Thinks Busta Rhymes Would Be Unbeatable On "Verzuz"
50 Cent_Verzuz Original Content 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups
Comments 1