Last summer, Lil Wayne embarked on a tour in support of his fourteenth studio album, Tha Carter VI. It saw him hit several cities around the United States and Canada, including Toronto, Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and more. Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, NoCap, and Hot Boys joined him as supporting acts.

Now, the hitmaker is preparing to hit the road again in honor of the 20th anniversary of his Tha Carter series. This time, he'll be joined by special guests 2 Chainz and The Game. The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 30 with a performance in Bangor, Maine, per the Instagram announcement. He'll stop in Chicago, Long Beach, Denver, and Fort Worth, among other cities, before wrapping the tour up in October with a show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The tour will be an opportunity for Lil Wayne fans to look back on the Grammy winner's discography, which recently sparked a major debate online.

LaRussell Lil Wayne Controversy

The debate started when LaRussell appeared on the Truth Hurts podcast in February. During the episode, he admitted that at one point, he came to the conclusion that a lot of Lil Wayne's music lacks substance.

"I had a moment in my journey where I had grew a disdain for Wayne," he said.