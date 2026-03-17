Lil Wayne Announces New “Tha Carter” 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

BY Caroline Fisher
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Lil Wayne New Tour Dates
Lil Wayne at Wells Fargo Arena. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Lil Wayne scheduled to hit the road again this summer, and he'll be joined by special guests 2 Chainz and The Game.

Last summer, Lil Wayne embarked on a tour in support of his fourteenth studio album, Tha Carter VI. It saw him hit several cities around the United States and Canada, including Toronto, Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and more. Tyga, Belly Gang Kushington, NoCap, and Hot Boys joined him as supporting acts.

Now, the hitmaker is preparing to hit the road again in honor of the 20th anniversary of his Tha Carter series. This time, he'll be joined by special guests 2 Chainz and The Game. The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 30 with a performance in Bangor, Maine, per the Instagram announcement. He'll stop in Chicago, Long Beach, Denver, and Fort Worth, among other cities, before wrapping the tour up in October with a show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The tour will be an opportunity for Lil Wayne fans to look back on the Grammy winner's discography, which recently sparked a major debate online.

Read More: The White House Uses Lil Wayne's Music To Promote U.S. Strikes On Iran

LaRussell Lil Wayne Controversy

The debate started when LaRussell appeared on the Truth Hurts podcast in February. During the episode, he admitted that at one point, he came to the conclusion that a lot of Lil Wayne's music lacks substance.

"I had a moment in my journey where I had grew a disdain for Wayne," he said.

"Just because I started listening to everything [and] I started maturing as a human, and I'm like, 'Damn, this n***a wasn't talking about nothing for a long time,'" he continued. "As someone who grew up in these communities and grew up with homies who I seen want to be Bloods 'cause they following Wayne, and want to be gangsters, and want to shoot. All the gun bars. I've seen the negative that he contributed to the community. And I have to look like, 'Man, what are the songs where he really talked about something and gave?'"

Read More: Drake Honors Lil Wayne With New Profile Photo, Fans Wonder If It Signals Something Bigger

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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